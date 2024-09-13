Home
Robodebt Sanctions: Limited Penalties For Staff And What The Inquiry Reveals

APSC's report reveals 12 public servants breached codes in the Robodebt scheme, including former secretaries Kathryn Campbell and Renée Leon.

The Australian Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the outcome of its 13-month inquiry into the illegal Robodebt scheme, concluding its investigation into the conduct of current and former bureaucrats involved in the scandal. The inquiry followed a damning report by the royal commission in July 2023, which described the scheme as “crude and cruel,” “neither fair nor legal,” and a “costly failure of public administration.”

Key Findings of the APSC Report

The APSC report, published on Friday, revealed that 12 of the 16 public servants initially referred to the taskforce had breached the code of conduct a total of 97 times. Among those named in the report were former secretaries Kathryn Campbell and Renée Leon, who were found responsible for 25 breaches between them.

Details of Breaches by Named Bureaucrats

Former Secretary Kathryn Campbell, who led the Department of Human Services (DHS) from 2011 to 2017, was found culpable for 12 breaches. The report detailed failures such as not sufficiently responding to public criticism and fostering a culture that impeded the consideration of issues.

Royal Commission Referrals and Their Impact

The royal commission’s report, which led to the APSC inquiry, included referrals for civil action or criminal prosecution of individuals involved in the Robodebt scheme. These referrals were crucial in guiding the APSC’s investigation and shaping its final report.

Next Steps Following the APSC Report

With the APSC’s report now released, the focus shifts to the potential legal and administrative consequences for those involved. The findings will likely influence further actions by other bodies, including potential civil or criminal proceedings.

Public and Official Reactions

The release of the APSC report has prompted varied reactions from the public and officials. Many are calling for further accountability and transparency regarding how the Robodebt scheme was allowed to continue and the measures needed to prevent such issues in the future.

Implications for Public Administration

The inquiry’s findings underscore significant concerns about the management and oversight within public administration. The report’s release marks a critical step towards addressing these issues and ensuring that similar failures are not repeated.

