Why Has Russia Expelled Six British Diplomats?

Russia has revoked the accreditation of six British diplomats in Moscow, accusing them of espionage and sabotage. President Vladimir Putin warned that NATO would be at war with Moscow if Western countries permitted Ukraine to use their long-range missiles to target deep within Russian territory.

Russia has revoked the accreditation of six British diplomats in Moscow, accusing them of espionage and sabotage. President Vladimir Putin warned that NATO would be at war with Moscow if Western countries permitted Ukraine to use their long-range missiles to target deep within Russian territory. Russia’s FSB security service alleged that the British diplomats were working to ensure Russia’s defeat in the prolonged conflict with Ukraine.

The FSB asserted that it had documents indicating that a department within the British Foreign Office in London was coordinating what it described as “the escalation of the political and military situation” and was tasked with ensuring Russia’s strategic defeat against Ukraine. The FSB stated that the revealed facts justified considering the activities of the British diplomats in Moscow as threatening to Russia’s security.

Charges of spying and sabotage against British diplomats

Consequently, based on documents provided by the FSB and in response to numerous unfriendly actions by London, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the termination of the accreditation of six members from the British Embassy’s political department. The FSB claimed to have detected “signs of spying and sabotage” in the actions of the six diplomats, who were identified and shown on Russian state TV.

An FSB employee informed the Rossiya-24 state TV channel that, since the British did not heed their warnings about halting these practices, they decided to expel these six diplomats as an initial step. The FSB also indicated that Russia would request the departure of other British diplomats if they were found engaged in similar activities.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, as reported by the state Tass news agency, accused the British embassy in Moscow of exceeding diplomatic norms and engaging in deliberate activities aimed at harming the Russian people.

Read More: Russia Expels Six British Diplomats Over Alleged Espionage and Sabotage Activities

Russia would be at war with NATO

This diplomatic dispute coincides with Sir Keir Starmer’s visit to Washington for discussions with US President Joe Biden, which are expected to include Kyiv’s requests to use Western-supplied missiles against targets deep within Russia.

As Sir Keir and his delegation were crossing the Atlantic, President Putin warned that such a move would mean Russia would be “at war with NATO.” He explained that the issue was not whether to allow the Ukrainian regime to use these weapons against Russia but whether NATO countries would be directly involved in a military conflict.

Prime Minister responded to journalists on the flight by emphasizing that Russia had initiated the conflict and was acting unlawfully, while Ukraine had the right to self-defense. He noted that the UK has been providing training and capabilities, with further discussions anticipated on the nature of this support.

Earlier this week, Britain and the US jointly committed approximately £1.1 billion in additional aid to Ukraine, as Foreign Secretary David Lammy and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Kyiv to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Putin’s remarks follow increased openness among US and NATO allies regarding the possibility of permitting Ukraine to use Western-supplied long-range weapons against Russian military targets, which Kyiv has been advocating as the war extends into its second year.

Biden yet to approve use of longer-range systems

During a recent Kyiv visit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested that the White House might consider lifting restrictions in response to a broader strategic shift among NATO allies. He noted that the US has adapted its approach based on evolving needs and battlefield conditions and expects this flexibility to continue.

While the US has adjusted its policy to permit limited cross-border strikes into Russia using American-provided weapons, President Joe Biden has not yet approved the use of longer-range systems. US officials have voiced concerns that allowing Ukraine to strike deep inside Russia might escalate the conflict.

Biden faces domestic pressure from lawmakers across party lines to ease these restrictions as Ukraine works to consolidate its battlefield gains and faces potential setbacks from Russian forces. On Tuesday, the bipartisan congressional Ukraine caucus urged Biden to permit strikes inside Russia with long-range weapons.

Additionally, a group of key House Republicans wrote to the president this week, ahead of Blinken’s Ukraine visit, supporting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request to lift restrictions.

Putin says Ukrainian army lacks the capability to use advanced long-range systems

Putin has expressed skepticism about Kyiv’s ability to execute long-range strikes independently, suggesting that the Ukrainian army lacks the capability to use advanced long-range systems without NATO assistance in targeting.

The US military already provides intelligence to Ukraine and has assisted with targeting, although not with the long-range systems under consideration. Dr. Stacie Pettyjohn, a Senior Fellow at the Center for a New American Security, noted that other intelligence resources, including commercial satellite imagery, might be available to Ukrainian forces depending on the target.

In a Thursday press conference, Blinken reiterated that the US continues to provide intelligence as part of its military aid to Ukraine but did not specify if intelligence sharing would increase. Addressing escalation concerns, Blinken acknowledged them as a factor but not necessarily a decisive one. He also criticized Russia’s acquisition of Iranian ballistic missiles, suggesting that if escalation is occurring, it is from Putin and Russia.

The US first supplied Ukraine with long-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles in October 2023. Ukraine has been pressing for weapons with greater reach into Russian territory. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov mentioned that Russian airfields used for striking Ukrainian cities are within the range of deep strikes. Ukraine has utilized its ATACMS to target significant Russian assets in occupied Crimea.

Also Read: Kim Jong Un Tours Uranium Enrichment Facility, Giving Rare Glimpse Of North Korean Nuclear Program