Home
Explore
Settings
×
Friday, September 13, 2024
Live Tv

Russia Expels Six British Diplomats Over Alleged Espionage and Sabotage Activities

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Friday the revocation of accreditation for six British diplomats.

Russia Expels Six British Diplomats Over Alleged Espionage and Sabotage Activities

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Friday the revocation of accreditation for six British diplomats stationed in Moscow. The FSB accused these diplomats of engaging in activities related to espionage and sabotage, which it claims jeopardize Russian national security.

FSB’s Espionage and Sabotage Allegations

The FSB, the primary successor to the Soviet-era KGB, revealed in a statement that it had uncovered evidence suggesting that a British Foreign Office department responsible for Eastern Europe and Central Asia was involved in efforts to escalate political and military tensions against Russia. The FSB alleged that this department aimed to facilitate Russia’s strategic defeat in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

The statement from the FSB said, “Thus, the facts revealed give grounds to consider the activities of British diplomats sent to Moscow by the directorate as threatening the security of the Russian Federation.” The FSB’s claims imply that the diplomats’ activities went beyond standard diplomatic engagement and veered into actions harmful to Russian interests.

Also Read: USA: Pittsburgh School Evacuated After Unidentified Man Found On Campus

Russian Response and Diplomatic Expulsions

In response to what it describes as “numerous unfriendly steps” by the British government, the FSB announced that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, in collaboration with other relevant agencies, had terminated the accreditation of the six British diplomats. The statement emphasized that the decision was based on documents provided by the FSB and was aimed at countering perceived threats to Russian security.

Russian state television broadcast the names and photographs of the expelled diplomats, signaling a high-profile diplomatic fallout. An FSB representative told the Rossiya-24 state TV channel, “The English did not take our hints about the need to stop this practice, so we decided to expel these six to begin with.”

Potential for Further Diplomatic Actions

The FSB indicated that Russia might take additional measures if other British diplomats are found to be involved in similar activities. This warning reflects the broader tension between the two countries, with Russia closely monitoring the actions of diplomatic staff from the UK.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova was quoted by state news agency TASS as criticizing the British embassy’s actions. Zakharova accused the embassy of exceeding diplomatic norms and engaging in activities specifically designed to harm the Russian populace. She stated, “The activities of the British embassy in Moscow had gone well beyond diplomatic convention and were aimed at deliberately causing harm to the Russian people.”

The British embassy in Moscow had not provided an immediate response to Reuters’ request for comment on the FSB’s allegations and the expulsion of its diplomats.

Must Read: Southern California Wildfire Is Creating Its Own Weather Patterns, Thousands Forced To Evacuate

Tags:

British Diplomats Diplomatic Expulsions espionage Federal Security Service (FSB) russia sabotage activities

Also Read

UK Government Engages in ‘Constructive’ Talks with Elon Musk’s X on Misinformation and Harmful Content

UK Government Engages in ‘Constructive’ Talks with Elon Musk’s X on Misinformation and Harmful Content

Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Rules Review Meeting Held Under Chief Secretary Radha Raturi

Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Rules Review Meeting Held Under Chief Secretary Radha Raturi

‘This Cannot Be Called A Release’: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj Slams Kejriwal’s Bail

‘This Cannot Be Called A Release’: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj Slams Kejriwal’s Bail

Is Venom Teaming Up With Spidey To Battle This POWERFUL Marvel Villain In Spider-Man 4?

Is Venom Teaming Up With Spidey To Battle This POWERFUL Marvel Villain In Spider-Man 4?

‘Please Help Me’: Andhra Woman Shares Video, Claims To Be Victim Of Physical Abuse

‘Please Help Me’: Andhra Woman Shares Video, Claims To Be Victim Of Physical Abuse

Dubai-Based Pakistan Airlines Official Dismissed Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Dubai-Based Pakistan Airlines Official Dismissed Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Why Are More Than 30,000 Boeing Factory Workers Going On Strike?

Why Are More Than 30,000 Boeing Factory Workers Going On Strike?

Swati Vijay Kulkarni Appointed As India’s New Ambassador To Algeria

Swati Vijay Kulkarni Appointed As India’s New Ambassador To Algeria

BJP Labels Kejriwal ‘Bail Wala’ CM After Supreme Court Grants Bail in Liquor Policy Scam

BJP Labels Kejriwal ‘Bail Wala’ CM After Supreme Court Grants Bail in Liquor Policy Scam

Massive Landslide That Hit Greenland Sent Earth Vibrating For Nine Straight Days

Massive Landslide That Hit Greenland Sent Earth Vibrating For Nine Straight Days

Also Read

Is Venom Teaming Up With Spidey To Battle This POWERFUL Marvel Villain In Spider-Man 4?

Is Venom Teaming Up With Spidey To Battle This POWERFUL Marvel Villain In Spider-Man 4?

The Weeknd Drops New Single “Dancing In the Flames” as Teaser for Upcoming Album ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’

The Weeknd Drops New Single “Dancing In the Flames” as Teaser for Upcoming Album ‘Hurry

Cardi B And Offset Welcome Third Child, Weeks After Separation

Cardi B And Offset Welcome Third Child, Weeks After Separation

‘GOAT’ Box Office Collection Day 8: Vijay’s Film Has A Decent Second Thursday

‘GOAT’ Box Office Collection Day 8: Vijay’s Film Has A Decent Second Thursday

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 29: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 3 Crore On Fourth Thursday

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 29: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 3 Crore

VMAs: Britney Spears Gets Disgusted By Sabrina Carpenter ‘Kissing An Alien On Stage’: That Was Weird

VMAs: Britney Spears Gets Disgusted By Sabrina Carpenter ‘Kissing An Alien On Stage’: That Was

Dexter: Original Sin: When Will The Prequel Spinoff Release?

Dexter: Original Sin: When Will The Prequel Spinoff Release?

Hailey Bieber Spends Quality Time With Kylie Jenner For The First Time Since Welcoming Child

Hailey Bieber Spends Quality Time With Kylie Jenner For The First Time Since Welcoming Child

Matilda De Angelis Stars In Citadel: Diana Taking Forward The Priyanka Chopra’s Spy Series

Matilda De Angelis Stars In Citadel: Diana Taking Forward The Priyanka Chopra’s Spy Series

Eminem Fans Disappointed As Special Guest Fails To Appear At VMAs

Eminem Fans Disappointed As Special Guest Fails To Appear At VMAs

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox