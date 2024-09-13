Russia Expels Six British Diplomats Over Alleged Espionage and Sabotage Activities

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Friday the revocation of accreditation for six British diplomats stationed in Moscow. The FSB accused these diplomats of engaging in activities related to espionage and sabotage, which it claims jeopardize Russian national security.

FSB’s Espionage and Sabotage Allegations

The FSB, the primary successor to the Soviet-era KGB, revealed in a statement that it had uncovered evidence suggesting that a British Foreign Office department responsible for Eastern Europe and Central Asia was involved in efforts to escalate political and military tensions against Russia. The FSB alleged that this department aimed to facilitate Russia’s strategic defeat in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

The statement from the FSB said, “Thus, the facts revealed give grounds to consider the activities of British diplomats sent to Moscow by the directorate as threatening the security of the Russian Federation.” The FSB’s claims imply that the diplomats’ activities went beyond standard diplomatic engagement and veered into actions harmful to Russian interests.

Russian Response and Diplomatic Expulsions

In response to what it describes as “numerous unfriendly steps” by the British government, the FSB announced that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, in collaboration with other relevant agencies, had terminated the accreditation of the six British diplomats. The statement emphasized that the decision was based on documents provided by the FSB and was aimed at countering perceived threats to Russian security.

Russian state television broadcast the names and photographs of the expelled diplomats, signaling a high-profile diplomatic fallout. An FSB representative told the Rossiya-24 state TV channel, “The English did not take our hints about the need to stop this practice, so we decided to expel these six to begin with.”

Potential for Further Diplomatic Actions

The FSB indicated that Russia might take additional measures if other British diplomats are found to be involved in similar activities. This warning reflects the broader tension between the two countries, with Russia closely monitoring the actions of diplomatic staff from the UK.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova was quoted by state news agency TASS as criticizing the British embassy’s actions. Zakharova accused the embassy of exceeding diplomatic norms and engaging in activities specifically designed to harm the Russian populace. She stated, “The activities of the British embassy in Moscow had gone well beyond diplomatic convention and were aimed at deliberately causing harm to the Russian people.”

The British embassy in Moscow had not provided an immediate response to Reuters’ request for comment on the FSB’s allegations and the expulsion of its diplomats.