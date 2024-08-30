The provocative biopic The Apprentice, focusing on Donald Trump’s early years, is set for a contentious release in the US on October 11, just weeks before the upcoming election. The film, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, is stirring debate due to its controversial portrayal and explicit scenes.

Briarcliff Entertainment, known for films like Liam Neeson’s Memory and Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 11/9, acquired the film earlier this year. The distributor plans a brief festival run and an awards campaign leading up to its theatrical release. The film’s timing appears strategic, aiming to capitalize on the pre-election climate.

Directed by Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi, The Apprentice stars Sebastian Stan as a young Donald Trump, mentored by Roy Cohn, portrayed by Jeremy Strong. The film, set in 1980s New York City, has generated significant buzz, partly due to a controversial scene depicting Trump assaulting his wife Ivana, played by Maria Bakalova.

Abbasi had previously joked about the film’s release coinciding with the US elections, suggesting it could generate additional attention. The movie has received mixed reviews, with The Guardian critic Peter Bradshaw calling it “obtuse and irrelevant,” while Variety‘s Owen Gleiberman praised its “sharp and scathing” nature.

The film has faced legal challenges, including a cease-and-desist letter from Trump’s legal team, which labelled the film “malicious defamation.” The controversy extends to financial backers; billionaire Dan Snyder, who supported the project, was reportedly disappointed with its portrayal.

Abbasi, when asked about Trump’s potential reaction to the film, expressed a belief that Trump might be surprised by the portrayal but not necessarily pleased. The director has invited Trump to view the film and discuss it, hinting at a potential screening with the former president.

The film’s release close to the election may amplify its political impact, potentially influencing voter perceptions. The Apprentice joins a growing list of media projects exploring controversial figures in the political sphere, underscoring the intersection of entertainment and politics.