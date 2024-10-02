Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Israel Declares UN Chief Antonio Guterres Persona Non Grata, Bars Him From Country

In light of escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been declared persona non grata and is banned from entering Israel. Announced country's foreign minister, Israel Katz.

Israel Declares UN Chief Antonio Guterres Persona Non Grata, Bars Him From Country

In light of escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been declared persona non grata and is banned from entering Israel. Announced country’s foreign minister, Israel Katz.

Taking to X, Katz wrote, ‘Today, I have declared UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres persona non grata in Israel and banned him from entering the country. Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran’s heinous attack on Israel, as nearly every other country has done, does not deserve to set foot on Israeli soil.’

“This is a Secretary-General who has yet to denounce the massacre and sexual atrocities committed by Hamas murderers on October 7, nor has he led any efforts to classify them as a terrorist organization. A Secretary-General who supports terrorists, rapists, and murderers from Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and now Iran—the epicenter of global terror—will be remembered as a stain on the history of the UN. Israel will continue to defend its citizens and uphold its national dignity, with or without Antonio Guterres.” added Israel Katz.

Later, deputy spokesperson for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Alex Gandler responded to the announcement, remarking that Guterres has not been helpful in the ongoing conflict with Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah. “The Secretary-General has not been supportive throughout our conflict with Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas. Instead, he has stood with them multiple times, wishing for peace in the Middle East while failing to address the actual perpetrators, namely Iran, which has targeted civilians in Israel.”

Tensions In West Asia

Earlier, condemning the Iran’s military strike, Guterres stated, that the ongoing escalation of conflict in the Middle East is concerning and must come to an end. Further, he also emphasized on the urgent need for a ceasefire to halt the cycle of violence.

Meanwhile, tensions in West Asia intensified following Iran’s launch of nearly 200 ballistic missiles targeting Israel. Later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the missile strike as a “big mistake” and vowed that “Tehran would pay for it.”

Must Read: S. Jaishankar Expresses Deep Concern For Escalating Middle East Crisis, Says ‘We Understand…’

(With Inputs From ANI)

Filed under

Antonio Guterres iran iran-israel Israel NewsX Un

Also Read

Iran Is Now Being Dragged Into Conflict: Professor Madhav Nalpat I NewsX Exclusive

Iran Is Now Being Dragged Into Conflict: Professor Madhav Nalpat I NewsX Exclusive

Eight Soldiers killed In Clashes With Hezbollah In Lebanon: Israel

Eight Soldiers killed In Clashes With Hezbollah In Lebanon: Israel

60 Indians Rescued From Scam Operations In Cambodia To Be Repatriated

60 Indians Rescued From Scam Operations In Cambodia To Be Repatriated

Majority Of Indian Businesses View UK As Key Market For Expansion

Majority Of Indian Businesses View UK As Key Market For Expansion

In The Face Of Adversity: Israel Stands Firm In Pursuit Of Peace| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

In The Face Of Adversity: Israel Stands Firm In Pursuit Of Peace| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Entertainment

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded | NewsX Exclusive

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded |

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling Days Of Career

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox