In light of escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been declared persona non grata and is banned from entering Israel. Announced country’s foreign minister, Israel Katz.

Taking to X, Katz wrote, ‘Today, I have declared UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres persona non grata in Israel and banned him from entering the country. Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran’s heinous attack on Israel, as nearly every other country has done, does not deserve to set foot on Israeli soil.’

“This is a Secretary-General who has yet to denounce the massacre and sexual atrocities committed by Hamas murderers on October 7, nor has he led any efforts to classify them as a terrorist organization. A Secretary-General who supports terrorists, rapists, and murderers from Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and now Iran—the epicenter of global terror—will be remembered as a stain on the history of the UN. Israel will continue to defend its citizens and uphold its national dignity, with or without Antonio Guterres.” added Israel Katz.

Later, deputy spokesperson for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Alex Gandler responded to the announcement, remarking that Guterres has not been helpful in the ongoing conflict with Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah. “The Secretary-General has not been supportive throughout our conflict with Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas. Instead, he has stood with them multiple times, wishing for peace in the Middle East while failing to address the actual perpetrators, namely Iran, which has targeted civilians in Israel.”

Tensions In West Asia

Earlier, condemning the Iran’s military strike, Guterres stated, that the ongoing escalation of conflict in the Middle East is concerning and must come to an end. Further, he also emphasized on the urgent need for a ceasefire to halt the cycle of violence.

Meanwhile, tensions in West Asia intensified following Iran’s launch of nearly 200 ballistic missiles targeting Israel. Later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the missile strike as a “big mistake” and vowed that “Tehran would pay for it.”

(With Inputs From ANI)