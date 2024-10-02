S. Jaishankar Expresses Deep Concern For Escalating Middle East Crisis, Says ‘We Understand…’

In the wake of Iran-Israel conflict, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed deep concern on Tuesday regarding the potential for a regional war in West Asia, emphasizing that "any response by any country" must adhere to international humanitarian law. Reports ANI.

In the wake of Iran-Israel conflict, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed deep concern on Tuesday regarding the potential for a regional war in West Asia, emphasizing that “any response by any country” must adhere to international humanitarian law. Reports ANI.

His comments were made during a speech at the Carnegie Endowment Center for International Peace in the United States, where he discussed the increasingly volatile situation in the region.

Further, External Affairs Minister emphasised that India is concerned about various conflicts in West Asia, not solely the ongoing tensions involving Israel, Hamas, Lebanon, and Iran. saying “Our concerns extend beyond Lebanon; I have previously mentioned the Houthis and the Red Sea, as well as the broader dynamics between Iran and Israel. Many countries share these concerns.”

Later, Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s stance regarding the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants, categorizing it as a “terrorist attack” that has significantly contributed to the ongoing tensions in the region.

Following that, the External Affairs Minister emphasized the importance of international humanitarian law and its impact on civilians, saying ”We understand that Israel has a need to respond, but we also believe that any response must consider international humanitarian law and be mindful of the impact on civilian populations.”

Emphasizing the importance of maintaining communication between all parties during these “difficult times,” Jaishankar stated, “If there are messages to convey, we see that as a contribution we can make.”

Meanwhile, tensions have escalated dramatically as Iran launched a barrage of at least 180 ballistic missiles toward Israel’s capital, Tel Aviv, in retaliation for the killing of former Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. Thus, marking a significant escalation since Israel began its military operations in Gaza last October.

Reacting to the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate against Iran’s actions, saying “Iran made a big mistake tonight—and it will pay for it.” He declared it, at the start of an emergency political-security cabinet meeting held in a secure bunker in Tel Aviv following the missile attack.

Must Read: Israel vs Iran War LIVE Updates: Delhi Police Increases Security Around Israel Embassy