Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Lebanon, Leaving Children and Families in Crisis

Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon intensified on Tuesday morning, prompting a mass exodus from the southern regions of the country. Reports from Israel’s army radio and Lebanon’s National News Agency confirm a new wave of attacks as families desperately seek safety.

A UNICEF official revealed that at least 35 children have tragically lost their lives due to the airstrikes, contributing to a staggering death toll of nearly 500 people, with thousands more injured. According to Reuters, hospitals are becoming overwhelmed, struggling to care for the influx of casualties.

ALSO READ: Garcetti: Biden Is Most Pro-India President, Modi Most Pro-American PM

This surge in violence follows last week’s devastating detonations of pager and walkie-talkie devices, which resulted in numerous fatalities and injuries. While these attacks were largely attributed to Israeli efforts targeting Hezbollah operatives, the exact circumstances surrounding the mass electronic sabotage remain unclear, as no group has claimed responsibility.

The UN office for the coordination of humanitarian affairs in the occupied Palestinian territory has reminded people on social media that the Gaza Strip’s healthcare system is also under strain, following reports that Lebanon’s healthcare system may be overburdened with casualties from a string of Israeli airstrikes on the nation. “The health crisis in Gaza is deepening,” the post stated. Out of the 36 hospitals, only 17 are still partially operational. Out of 132 primary healthcare facilities, only 57 are functional. Health facilities are suffering greatly from fuel and medication shortages.

READ MORE: New Government In France: Will It Address New Caledonia’s Issues?

