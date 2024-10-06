Israeli missile strike hits southern Beirut again

In a recent surge of violence, a new missile strike hit southern Beirut, just over an hour after evacuation orders were issued for residents. The targeted area is a southern suburb known for its significant Hezbollah presence and its proximity to the airport, raising concerns about the increasing danger in the region. This area has experienced multiple attacks in recent days, intensifying fears among residents.

In related news, the last scheduled flight carrying UK nationals from Lebanon has successfully landed at Birmingham Airport. This flight added to the evacuation of over 250 UK citizens who have been relocated amid the ongoing conflict. The UK Foreign Office has announced that no further flights will be organized as demand has diminished.

Meanwhile, airports in Tehran have resumed operations after earlier reports indicated that flights were being cancelled. Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini airports are now back in service, following Israel’s warning of potential retaliation for Iran’s missile strike on the country last week.

The latest missile strikes come as commemorations for October 7 approaches, a date marked by significant conflict. Last night, Israeli military actions in Beirut were described by a correspondent as some of the most intense strikes seen recently, with several casualties reported. Earlier, Israel confirmed the death of Hezbollah commander Khader Ali Tawil, although the militant group has not yet released a statement regarding this development.

In Gaza, the situation remains dire, with reports indicating that 26 people lost their lives due to Israeli strikes targeting a mosque and a school in Deir al-Balah, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that these strikes were aimed at Hamas militants, underscoring the escalating cycle of violence in the region as both sides prepare for further conflict.