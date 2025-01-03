Israeli Strikes Kill Atleast 40 In Gaza, Including Children

At least 40 individuals lost their lives on Thursday due to Israeli airstrikes across central and southern Gaza. Among the targets was a tent camp designated as a humanitarian safe zone by Israel, which has been struck repeatedly.

At least 40 individuals lost their lives on Thursday due to Israeli airstrikes across central and southern Gaza. Among the targets was a tent camp designated as a humanitarian safe zone by Israel, which has been struck repeatedly. Israel stated that the strike aimed to eliminate a high-ranking police officer, while attributing civilian casualties to Hamas.

Efforts Toward a Ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed on Thursday that a delegation from the country’s intelligence services and military has been authorized to continue negotiations in Qatar. The talks aim to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, though Hamas has not issued any immediate response.

Mediators from the United States, Qatar, and Egypt have been working tirelessly for nearly a year to broker a ceasefire and secure the release of hostages. Despite these efforts, progress has been repeatedly stalled.

Regional Military Operations

In a rare admission, the Israeli military claimed responsibility on Thursday for a commando raid in western Syria conducted in September. The operation reportedly destroyed an Iranian-led missile factory, underscoring Israel’s broader regional strategy to counter threats from neighboring territories.

The Toll of War in Gaza

According to local health officials, the war in Gaza has resulted in over 45,500 fatalities. Women and children account for more than half of these deaths, although the statistics do not distinguish between civilians and combatants.

The conflict began after a devastating attack by Hamas-led militants on October 7, 2023. On that day, approximately 1,200 individuals, mostly civilians, were killed, and around 250 were abducted. Israel estimates that about 100 hostages remain in Gaza, with at least a third presumed dead.

Missile Threats from Yemen to Gaza

Early Friday morning, air raid sirens blared across Jerusalem and central Israel as a missile fired from Yemen was intercepted by Israeli defenses. The attack occurred at 4:30 a.m., waking millions and prompting people to seek shelter. Although no injuries or damage were reported, shrapnel from the interception landed in Modi’in.

The Houthis in Yemen, who have vowed to continue attacks until the war in Gaza ends, claimed responsibility. Despite Israeli airstrikes targeting Yemen, these efforts have not halted the missile launches.

Rising Death Toll in Gaza

Late Thursday, Israeli strikes on the Maghazi and Nuseirat refugee camps in central Gaza killed at least 14 people, including women and children. The victims were taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, raising the day’s death toll to 40.

Israeli forces did not immediately comment on these attacks but maintained their stance of targeting militants and holding Hamas accountable for civilian casualties. Earlier strikes on the same day resulted in dozens of additional deaths in central and southern Gaza, including within the tent camp designated as a safe zone.

WHO Appeals for Medical Evacuations

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on Israel to increase medical evacuations for critically ill patients in Gaza. WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus revealed on Thursday that over 12,000 Palestinians are waiting to leave Gaza for life-saving treatment. Since October 2023, only 5,383 patients have been evacuated with WHO’s assistance, and the rate of evacuations has plummeted since May when the Rafah border crossing was closed.

“At this rate, it would take 5-10 years to evacuate all these critically ill patients, including thousands of children,” Tedros said. “In the meantime, their conditions worsen, and some die.”

The Israeli Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) stated that medical evacuations are contingent on security checks. However, no response was provided regarding WHO’s latest figures.