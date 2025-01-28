Italian Prime Minister Probed Over Release Of Libyan War Crimes Suspect

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has announced that she is under judicial investigation following Italy’s unexpected release of a Libyan citizen wanted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court (ICC). In a video message shared on social media, Meloni revealed that prosecutors suspect her of embezzlement and aiding and abetting a crime.

The Libyan citizen in question, Osama Najim—also known as Almasri—is the head of Libya’s judicial police and the director of the notorious Mitiga detention center near Tripoli. Najim was arrested in Italy on January 21 but was unexpectedly freed days later due to what the interior ministry described as a “legal technicality.” The ICC, which had not been consulted about the release, swiftly issued another arrest warrant for Najim and demanded an explanation from the Italian authorities.

Meloni explained in her video message that the Rome appeals court released Najim because the ICC warrant had not been sent to the Italian justice ministry. “At that point, so as not to let him go free on Italian territory, we decided to expel him and repatriate him immediately, with a special flight,” Meloni said.

The decision to free Najim has been met with heavy criticism from opposition parties and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) such as Amnesty International, which accused Najim of “horrific violations committed with total impunity.” Videos showing a jubilant crowd welcoming Najim as he stepped off an Italian government plane in Tripoli caused particular uproar.

Matteo Renzi of the opposition party Italy Alive (IV) was among the first to denounce Najim’s release, accusing Meloni of “exploiting” the investigation to “feed her usual victim complex.” Renzi’s comments reflect the broader political backlash Meloni is facing over the incident.

Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the far-right, anti-migrant Brothers of Italy party, has headed Italy’s ruling right-wing coalition since 2022. She has repeatedly vowed to crack down on immigration and has pledged to stop boats heading to Italy from North Africa, aiming to put an end to illegal departures and human trafficking.

Meloni, like other leaders before her, has worked with Libyan authorities and militias, providing them with financial and technical support under controversial agreements to tackle illegal immigration. These agreements include training and funding for the Libyan coast guard, which intercepts migrant boats.

The investigation into Meloni and her administration has raised questions about Italy’s commitment to international justice and its handling of sensitive diplomatic matters. Justice Minister Carlo Nordio and Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi are also under investigation. Nordio had previously stated that Najim was expelled because of the “danger” he posed, a comment that was derided by the opposition.

Meloni’s defiant response to the investigation suggests that she believes the probe is politically motivated. She pointed out that the lawyer who filed the complaint, Luigi Li Gotti, is a former left-wing politician, and the prosecutor leading the case, Francesco Lo Voi, recently investigated Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on an unrelated matter. Meloni ended her video message by stating that she could not be “blackmailed or intimidated.”

As the investigation unfolds, the future of Meloni‘s administration and its policies remains uncertain. The release of Osama Najim has not only sparked political controversy but also highlighted the complexities of international justice and the challenges of balancing national security with adherence to international legal obligations.

