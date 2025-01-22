Meloni Faces Backlash Over Italy’s Release Of Libyan General Linked To War Crimes

The Italian government, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, is facing mounting criticism after a Rome court refused to approve the arrest of Libyan General Osama Najim, also known as Almasri. Najim, who is accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity, was allowed to return to Libya on an Italian secret services flight, sparking outrage from opposition parties, human rights organizations, and international observers.

Najim, the chief of Libya’s judicial police, was detained in Turin on Sunday on an international arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC). The warrant accused him of war crimes, including rape and murder, and of overseeing torture and abuse at Mitiga prison near Tripoli. Despite the gravity of these allegations, Najim was released on Tuesday due to what Italian authorities described as a “procedural technicality.”

Rome’s court of appeal ruled the ICC warrant invalid because it had not been preceded by consultations with Italy’s justice minister, Carlo Nordio. Following his release, Najim was transported back to Libya, where he received a hero’s welcome, further exacerbating public anger.

The ICC expressed disappointment, stating it was not consulted before Najim’s release. The court is now seeking clarification from Italian authorities on the actions taken. Opposition parties in Italy have demanded explanations from Meloni’s government and called for Nordio’s resignation, describing the development as a “very serious” incident.

Prominent critics, including Italian MEP Ilaria Salis, have pointed to the hypocrisy of the government’s stance on human trafficking. While the Meloni administration has vowed to crack down on criminal networks, the release of Najim appears to contradict these pledges.

Journalist Nello Scavo argued that Italy’s decision to return Najim to Libya serves to strengthen his position and shield him from justice. “When the possibility of bringing one of those suspects to international justice arose, Italy chose to protect its own interests instead,” he said.

This incident has reignited criticism of the controversial 2017 Italy-Libya migrant pact, which is renewed every three years. Under the deal, Italy provides funding and equipment to the Libyan coastguard to intercept refugees attempting to cross the Mediterranean. Humanitarian organizations have condemned the pact, citing widespread abuse, torture, and inhumane conditions in Libyan detention camps.

Luca Casarini, head of mission for the NGO Mediterranea Saving Humans, alleged that Italy’s refusal to hand Najim over to the ICC was an attempt to prevent revelations about its complicity in human rights violations. “This is a shameful episode for Italy,” Casarini said, warning that testimony in court could expose the extent of European complicity in abuses against migrants.

The case has placed the Meloni government under intense scrutiny, with critics accusing it of prioritizing diplomatic ties with Libya over justice and human rights. The opposition argues that such actions undermine Italy’s credibility on the international stage, particularly as the country faces mounting pressure to address its role in the broader European migration crisis.

As Italy grapples with the fallout, the Najim case serves as a stark reminder of the complex and often morally fraught intersections of diplomacy, immigration, and justice.

