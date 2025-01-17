Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have been sentenced to prison in a corruption case related to the Al-Qadir University Project Trust. The convictions, which include hefty fines, come amid ongoing political turmoil and accusations of persecution.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to 14 years in prison, and his wife, Bushra Bibi, has been sentenced to seven years behind bars. The convictions stem from a corruption case linked to the misuse of authority in relation to the Al-Qadir University Project Trust. The court also imposed a fine of 1 million Pakistani rupees (approximately $3,500) on Khan and half that amount on Bibi.

Court Proceedings and Delayed Verdict

The accountability court, operating from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where Khan has been detained since August 2023, had reserved its verdict in December 2023. However, the announcement of the decision was postponed three times before it was finally delivered on Friday. Bibi was arrested from the court premises. Khan, who had previously been absent from the January 13 hearing—when the decision was delayed for the third time—had accused the court of deliberately postponing the verdict to apply pressure on him.

This latest conviction marks the fourth major case in which Khan has been found guilty. Earlier in January 2023, Khan faced convictions related to selling state gifts, leaking state secrets, and an unlawful marriage. However, all of these earlier convictions were either overturned or suspended. Despite this, Khan remains incarcerated, and dozens of other cases are still pending against him. Khan has described the legal proceedings as part of a broader political witch-hunt aimed at undermining him.

A Fourth Conviction for Imran Khan And Background of the Al-Qadir Trust Case

Khan’s initial arrest in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case occurred in May 2023, although he was held for less than two days. His brief detention sparked nationwide protests, with his supporters engaging in riots across various cities. The charges in this case center on the acquisition of land worth billions of rupees for the Al-Qadir Trust, allegedly obtained from Malik Riaz, a prominent Pakistani property tycoon. The land was meant to be used for a nonprofit educational institute intended to benefit the poor.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) accused Khan, during his tenure as prime minister from August 2018 to April 2022, of entering into a quid pro quo agreement with Riaz. The NAB alleged this deal allowed Riaz to launder over $239 million, which they claim resulted in significant losses to Pakistan’s national treasury. Additionally, the NAB suggested that Khan’s government provided legal protection to Riaz’s illicit funds, which had previously been recovered by the UK’s National Crime Agency and handed over to Pakistan.

Defense’s Stance on the Imran Khan Conviction

Khan’s lawyer, Faisal Fareed Chaudhry, strongly condemned the conviction, calling it part of an ongoing effort to persecute the former prime minister and his wife. “It is perhaps the only case where the NAB couldn’t establish a loss of even a single penny,” Chaudhry remarked. He further criticized the NAB for failing to present evidence of any financial loss to the state or any personal financial benefit to Khan or his family from the Al-Qadir Trust.

Chaudhry also questioned the validity of the charges, stating, “The criminal proceedings against Khan and Bushra Bibi were not proven during prosecution. The entire case is politically motivated. I fail to understand how establishing a trust constitutes a conflict of interest.”

Political Context and Ongoing Negotiations

The allegations against Khan and his wife come amid ongoing political tensions. Khan’s tenure as prime minister ended in April 2022 after a vote of no confidence, which he claims was part of a larger conspiracy involving Pakistan’s military and the United States. Both the military and the U.S. have denied these claims. Khan and the military, once seen as allies, have since fallen out, further complicating the political landscape.

The verdicts against Khan and his wife are delivered against the backdrop of ongoing negotiations between his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), and the current government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. These talks are focused on multiple issues, including Khan’s release.

