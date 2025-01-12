Home
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Pakistan: Human Rights Activists Raise Alarm Over Nuclear Engineers' Kidnapping

Prominent human rights activist Amjad Ayub Mirza has expressed deep concerns about the alleged abduction of 16 nuclear engineers from a uranium mining site in Lakki Marwat, situated in Pakistan’s Dera Ismail Khan region.

Pakistan: Human Rights Activists Raise Alarm Over Nuclear Engineers’ Kidnapping

Prominent human rights activist Amjad Ayub Mirza has expressed deep concerns about the alleged abduction of 16 nuclear engineers from a uranium mining site in Lakki Marwat, situated in Pakistan’s Dera Ismail Khan region. The incident, which has sparked global attention, raises significant questions about the safety of nuclear materials and personnel in the region.

Mirza has cast doubt on the official narrative surrounding the incident, alleging that it may involve elements within Pakistan’s military. Reports claim that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was responsible for stealing uranium from the site, but Mirza believes the situation is far more complex.

Allegations of Military Involvement in Pakistan

Mirza has accused certain factions of Pakistan’s military of possibly facilitating the theft. He questioned the lack of resistance from security personnel at the uranium mining facility, stating, “How could the TTP breach a secure uranium mining area without resistance from security personnel or the military?” He emphasized that no shots were fired during the incident, which he described as highly suspicious.

Adding to his concerns, Mirza criticized the authorities for their failure to launch an immediate response. He questioned why helicopters or other resources were not deployed to track down the abductors, calling the security lapse “indicative of possible collusion.”

Concerns Over Smuggling and Global Security

Mirza further alleged that Pakistan’s military may be using the incident as a cover for the smuggling of uranium to Iran. These accusations come amid longstanding concerns about Pakistan’s handling of its nuclear assets and technology.

He also highlighted a troubling history, claiming that “Pakistan’s military has been involved in covertly selling nuclear technology to rogue states, undermining global security.” Mirza called for transparency and accountability, urging the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to launch an independent investigation into the incident.

Pakistan’s Nuclear Assets: Threat to Global Non-Proliferation Efforts

The abduction of nuclear engineers has heightened fears about the safety of Pakistan’s nuclear assets. Mirza emphasized the broader implications of the incident, calling on the United States to bring the matter before the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

He warned that unauthorized transfers of nuclear technology and materials pose a grave threat to the global Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). “The safety of Pakistan’s nuclear assets is not just a regional issue but a global concern,” Mirza said.

