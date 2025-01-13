Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Defends ‘Friend’ Elon Musk Amid Telecom Deal Controversy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has come to the defense of billionaire Elon Musk, calling him a “friend” and questioning whether the controversy surrounding a potential deal between Italy and Musk’s SpaceX is rooted in political bias.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Meloni addressed concerns raised over the deal, which involves SpaceX’s Starlink satellite system being used to bolster Italy’s telecom security. The prime minister suggested that criticism may stem from Musk’s political views rather than substantive issues with the proposal itself.

“Is the issue about private investors or their political ideas?” Meloni asked. “The issue arises when individuals use resources to fund parties and groups worldwide to influence policies, which I don’t see Musk doing, unlike George Soros.”

No Private Talks with Musk, Meloni Asserts

Meloni, Italy’s first female prime minister, was firm in denying any private discussions with Musk regarding the deal. She emphasized that her position is guided solely by the national interest.

“I’ve never discussed this with him. I don’t use my public position to do favors for friends,” she said, refuting any claims of personal involvement in the negotiations.

Meloni Defends Proposal

The proposed deal, worth 1.5 billion Euros ($1.6 billion) over five years, has drawn criticism from opposition parties in Italy. The agreement would see SpaceX’s Starlink satellite system providing secure and advanced connectivity for Italy, with potential applications in emergency responses during disasters or terror attacks.

Meloni defended the proposal, stating that her government evaluates such partnerships strictly through the lens of national interest. “Is the issue that Musk is rich and influential, or that he’s not left-wing?” she questioned, calling out what she perceives as bias against the billionaire entrepreneur.

Musk’s Interest in Italy

Elon Musk, an ally of US President-elect Donald Trump, has been vocal about his willingness to collaborate with Italy. He has previously highlighted SpaceX’s potential to offer the country cutting-edge solutions in telecommunications.

Since its introduction to Italy in 2021, Starlink has provided internet services and is expected to expand its offerings. The company’s capabilities could be crucial in maintaining communication networks during critical situations such as natural disasters or terrorist incidents.

Opposition Voices Concerns Over Sensitive Communications

Despite the potential benefits, the deal has sparked heated debate within Italy’s political circles. Opposition parties have raised questions about whether it is prudent to entrust such sensitive telecommunications to a company led by Musk.

Critics worry about the implications of allowing a private, foreign entity to play such a pivotal role in Italy’s telecom security. They argue that greater scrutiny is needed before moving forward with the agreement.

Amid the controversy, Meloni has doubled down on her position, reiterating her commitment to making decisions that prioritize Italy’s security and development.