Two Students Shot In Nashville High School’s Cafeteria, Suspect No Longer A Threat

Two students were shot at Antioch High School in Nashville, with the suspected shooter sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

Two students were injured in a shooting at Antioch High School in Nashville on Wednesday, with authorities confirming the suspected shooter is “no longer a threat.”

The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department responded to the incident at 11:11 a.m. CT, revealing that the suspect sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Metro Nashville Public Schools confirmed the individual no longer posed a danger but withheld further details.

In a statement, the district shared plans to assemble students in the auditorium and promised updates regarding reunification soon. “This remains an active crime scene and investigation,” the district emphasized.

Students were being transported to Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital as they were cleared by Metro Police. Officials requested parents to head directly to the reunification site at the hospital rather than the school itself.

The conditions of the injured students and the suspect were not immediately available. Antioch High School remains under lockdown as authorities continue their investigation.

This is a developing story