Thursday, January 23, 2025
‘May God Bless You’: Biden’s Message To Trump Revealed Featuring Blessings And A Wish For Guidance

President Biden’s letter to Trump revealed: A message of blessings, guidance, and the weight of responsibility in the Oval Office.

President Donald Trump unveiled the contents of the letter left for him by President Joe Biden upon leaving the Oval Office earlier this week.

The letter, addressed to “Dear President Trump,” was discovered in the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office. It read:

“As I take leave of this sacred office I wish you and your family all the best in the next four years. The American people – and people around the world – look to this house for steadiness in the inevitable storms of history, and my prayer is that in the coming years will be a

The discovery of the letter happened during Trump’s signing of executive orders in the Oval Office on Monday. When asked whether Biden had left a letter, Trump initially expressed uncertainty: “He may have. Don’t they leave it in the desk? I don’t know.” Moments later, the envelope addressed to “47” was found.

“Thank you, Peter. It could have been years before we found this thing,” Trump joked, drawing laughter from reporters in the room.

On Tuesday, Trump shared his thoughts about the letter with reporters, describing it as “very nice” and “a little bit of an inspirational-type letter.” He added, “It was positive, for him, in writing it. I appreciated the letter.”

The sentiment of the letter aligns with a longstanding tradition of outgoing presidents leaving messages for their successors. This tradition began in 1989 when President Ronald Reagan penned a note for President George H. W. Bush. Since then, each president—from Bill Clinton to Barack Obama, Trump, and Biden—has carried on the custom.

Biden’s letter carries additional historical significance, as he is the first president to write a note to someone who is both his successor and his predecessor. Trump’s return to the presidency marks the first instance of a leader serving nonconsecutive terms since Grover Cleveland in the late 19th century.

The letter’s message of unity, hope, and faith reflects the enduring dignity of the office of the president. In an era of political divides, it serves as a reminder of the shared responsibility of national leadership and the grace of continuing traditions.

