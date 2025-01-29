Home
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Italy Blocks DeepSeek From Some App Stores Over Data Usage Issues

DeepSeek blocked from some app stores in Italy amid data use concerns, as regulators demand answers about its handling of citizens' data.

Italy Blocks DeepSeek From Some App Stores Over Data Usage Issues

Australia’s Minister for Science has become the first Western government official to publicly voice privacy concerns about DeepSeek


The Chinese AI platform DeepSeek has become unavailable for download from some app stores in Italy as regulators in Rome and Dublin demand answers from the company about its handling of citizens’ data. The move comes amid growing concerns about how data harvested by the new chatbot could be used by the Chinese government.

On Wednesday, the app disappeared from the Apple and Google app stores in Italy, with customers receiving messages that said it was “currently not available in the country or area you are in” for Apple and “download was not supported” for Google. While it remained available in the Apple store for at least one user, both Google and Apple have been approached for comment.

The Italian regulator for the protection of personal data, known as the Garante, stated that it wants to know what personal data is collected, from which sources, for what purposes, on what legal basis, and whether it is stored in China. The regulator has given DeepSeek and its affiliated companies 20 days to respond to these questions. “Our office will launch an in-depth investigation to see if GDPR rules [European Union data protection regulations] are being respected,” said Pasquale Stanzione, head of the Italian data regulator.

Similarly, the Irish Data Protection Commission has requested information from DeepSeek regarding the data processing conducted on data subjects in Ireland. The UK government has also indicated that it is monitoring any national security threats to data from the new AI platform and will take action if necessary.

DeepSeek’s privacy policy states that personal information collected from users is held “on secure servers located in the People’s Republic of China.” The policy further states that data is used to “comply with our legal obligations, or as necessary to perform tasks in the public interest, or to protect the vital interests of our users and other people.” However, concerns have been raised due to China’s national intelligence law, which requires all enterprises, organizations, and citizens to “support, assist, and cooperate with national intelligence efforts.”

Following the release of DeepSeek last week, nearly $1 trillion was wiped off the leading US tech stock index. The app quickly became the most downloaded free app in the Apple app store in the US and the UK, largely due to its comparable performance to competitors such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT at a fraction of the cost.

In a further development, OpenAI has indicated that it is reviewing indications that DeepSeek may have inappropriately distilled its models. Distilling involves condensing one large AI model into a smaller, faster one. OpenAI stated, “We know that groups in the PRC are actively working to use methods, including what’s known as distillation, to try to replicate advanced US AI models. We take aggressive, proactive countermeasures to protect our technology and will continue working closely with the US government to protect the most capable models being built here.”

The situation with DeepSeek highlights the ongoing concerns about data privacy and security in the age of advanced AI technologies. As regulators in Italy and Ireland scrutinize the company’s data practices, the implications for the AI industry and international relations remain significant. The outcome of these investigations will likely influence future regulations and practices in the tech sector, emphasizing the importance of data protection and transparency.

Filed under

DeepSeek Google app stores italy

