Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Why Is US Health Secretary Pick RFK Jr Facing A Heated Senate Hearing?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Trump’s nominee for Health and Human Services Secretary, faced a heated Senate confirmation hearing as lawmakers grilled him on vaccines, abortion, and healthcare policies. His controversial past, including vaccine skepticism and family opposition, loomed large over the proceedings.

Why Is US Health Secretary Pick RFK Jr Facing A Heated Senate Hearing?

RFK Jr faced a heated Senate confirmation hearing as lawmakers grilled him on vaccines, abortion, and healthcare policies.


Robert F. Kennedy Jr., also known as RFK Jr who is President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), appeared before the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday for the first of two confirmation hearings. Lawmakers questioned him on his stance on vaccines, abortion, and public health insurance programs, including Medicare and Medicaid.

The hearing, chaired by Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) with Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) as the ranking member, saw intense exchanges as Kennedy sought to defend his record and views.

Confrontation Over Vaccine Views

Kennedy, known for his controversial statements on vaccines, attempted to preempt criticism in his opening statement. However, his remarks prompted a protestor in the gallery to interrupt.

“News reports have claimed that I am anti-vaccine or anti-industry,” Kennedy stated.

“You are!” a protester shouted before being escorted out.

Kennedy continued, “I am neither; I am pro-safety. I worked for years to raise awareness about the mercury and toxic chemicals in fish, but that didn’t make me anti-fish. All of my kids are vaccinated, and I believe vaccines have a critical role in healthcare.”

After a second disruption, the hearing was briefly paused as officials warned the audience that further interruptions would lead to an adjournment.

Heated Exchange Between RFK Jr and Sen. Ron Wyden

Kennedy faced tough questioning from Senator Wyden regarding his past remarks on vaccines. Wyden specifically pressed him on a 2023 podcast where he claimed, “There’s no vaccine that is safe and effective.”

“Is measles deadly, yes or no?” Wyden asked. Kennedy avoided a direct answer but reiterated that he was not anti-vaccine.

“Mr. Kennedy, all of these things cannot be true. So are you lying to Congress today when you say you are pro-vaccine?” Wyden challenged.

Kennedy responded that his podcast statements had been “repeatedly debunked,” and he clarified that he supports key vaccines.

“I support the measles vaccine. I support the polio vaccine. I will do nothing as HHS Secretary that makes it difficult or discourages people from taking anything,” Kennedy stated.

RFK Jr Remarks on Chronic Diseases and Fast Food

During the hearing, Kennedy shifted the discussion to chronic diseases and food ingredients. In a lighter moment, he referenced President Trump’s well-documented preference for fast food.

“You should be able to do that,” he said, prompting laughter. “But you should know what the impacts are on your family and your health.”

Kennedy, a former third-party presidential candidate, has faced opposition from both liberals and conservatives. Liberal groups criticize his vaccine stance, while conservative factions oppose his views on abortion.

On Tuesday, Kennedy’s cousin, Caroline Kennedy, sent a scathing letter urging the Senate to reject his nomination.

“Bobby is addicted to attention and power,” she wrote. “Bobby preys on the desperation of parents of sick children—vaccinating his own kids while building a following by hypocritically discouraging other parents from vaccinating theirs.”

She also accused him of cruelty in childhood, alleging he once placed live baby chickens and mice into a blender to feed his hawks. Additionally, she claimed he had influenced family members into addiction.

Confirmation Prospects

Kennedy faces significant hurdles in securing Senate confirmation. If Democrats vote unanimously against him, he can only afford to lose the support of three Republicans.

As HHS Secretary, Kennedy would oversee key federal health agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Critics argue that his history of leading Children’s Health Defense, an organization widely regarded as anti-vaccine, directly conflicts with the role he is seeking.

Kennedy recently disclosed that he stepped down as the group’s chair in December.

Pence and Conservative Groups Criticize Abortion Stance

Kennedy’s position on abortion has also drawn criticism, particularly from former Vice President Mike Pence and conservative advocacy groups.

“Abortion has been a notoriously divisive issue in America, but actually I see an emerging consensus—abortion should be legal up until a certain number of weeks, and restricted thereafter,” Kennedy wrote on X in May. “Once the baby is viable outside the womb, it should have rights, and it deserves society’s protection.”

Pence’s group, Advancing American Freedom, has aired ads opposing Kennedy’s confirmation, claiming he supports “abortion on demand.”

Financial Entanglements and Conflict of Interest Concerns

Last week, Kennedy’s financial disclosure filings revealed potential conflicts of interest. He is entitled to financial payouts from lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies, including Merck’s Gardasil vaccine case, which some lawmakers argue compromises his ability to regulate the industry impartially.

“RFK Jr. wants us to trust him to make healthcare decisions for millions of Americans. Meanwhile, he could make millions off of lawsuits against the same vaccine manufacturers he’d regulate as health secretary,” Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said in a statement. “RFK Jr. can’t keep Americans safe if he’s busy lining his own pockets.”

Kennedy’s financial disclosure stated:

“I am entitled to receive 10% of fees awarded in contingency fee cases referred to the firm. I am not trying these cases, I am not an attorney of record for the cases, and I will not provide representational services in connection with the cases during my appointment to the position of Secretary.”

He also confirmed he would receive payments tied to the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program before assuming office, if confirmed.

Filed under

RFK Jr. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

