Who Is Karoline Leavitt? Trump Loyalist Becomes Youngest White House Press Secretary

Karoline Leavitt, appointed as the youngest-ever White House press secretary, will address the press for the first time on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in her career. A staunch Trump loyalist, Leavitt has quickly risen through the ranks, balancing her role as a key figure in his administration with her responsibilities as a new mother.

Karoline Leavitt, appointed as the youngest-ever White House press secretary, is scheduled to address the press for the first time on Tuesday since her appointment by President Donald Trump. While the 27-year-old has previously answered questions from reporters aboard Air Force One, this marks her debut in the White House briefing room.

Trump’s Appointment: A Loyal Supporter and Effective Communicator

Leavitt’s appointment was announced by Trump following his victory over Democratic rival Kamala Harris in November. In his announcement, Trump described Leavitt as “smart, tough, and proven to be a highly effective communicator.”

“I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium and help deliver our message to the American people as we, Make America Great Again,” Trump added.

Leavitt, a fierce Trump loyalist hailing from the typically Democrat-leaning state of New Hampshire, has a long history with the Trump campaign. Before being appointed to the White House team, she served as the press secretary for Trump’s campaign. Additionally, she worked as a spokesperson for MAGA Inc., a political action committee supporting Trump, and in 2022, ran for Congress in New Hampshire, though she did not win.

In reaction to her appointment, Leavitt expressed her gratitude on social media, thanking Trump “for believing in me.” She wrote, “I am humbled and honoured,” and added, “Let’s MAGA!”

Karoline Leavitt Balancing Public Service and Family Life

In the months leading up to her press secretary role, Leavitt shared glimpses of her life as both a key figure on Team Trump and a first-time mother. After giving birth, she returned to work just four days later. Reflecting on her decision to cut her maternity leave short, Leavitt spoke to The Conservateur, describing how she was holding her son when she saw an assassination attempt on her boss, Trump, being streamed live in July.

“I felt compelled to be present in this historic moment,” Leavitt told the outlet. “The president literally put his life on the line to win this election. The least I could do is get back to work quickly.”

Leavitt also received tremendous support from her workplace during her pregnancy and the birth of her child. Notably, President Trump personally called to inquire about her well-being. During the call, Trump, who has an 18-year-old son, Barron, with wife Melania, joked, “We have a little boy, but he’s not so little now!”

Karoline Leavitt: Relationship with the Media

Leavitt’s stance toward the media mirrors that of President Trump, particularly in her frequent accusations of “fake news.” Last November, she responded to backlash over comments Trump made about Liz Cheney, one of his vocal Republican critics. Trump had stated that Cheney would not be a “radical war hawk” if she were in a war with guns “trained on her face.”

Before her White House appointment, Leavitt was a frequent guest on Fox News, a conservative news channel.

Leavitt follows in the footsteps of four press secretaries who served during Trump’s first term: Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders (now the governor of Arkansas), Stephanie Grisham, and Kayleigh McEnany, who is now a Fox News contributor.

