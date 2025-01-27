Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Senate Approves Bessent For Treasury Secretary Position

The Senate confirms Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary, marking a historic moment for LGBTQ representation and a significant step in Trump's economic agenda.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Senate Approves Bessent For Treasury Secretary Position


The Senate confirmed Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary on Monday, elevating the hedge fund manager to the new administration’s top financial position as President Donald Trump forges ahead with an ambitious economic agenda. The vote was 68-29 in favor of Bessent’s confirmation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As head of the Treasury, 62-year-old Bessent faces significant pressure to address the federal debt limit and work with congressional Republicans to extend Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Additionally, he will have to contend with Trump’s plans to enact tariffs on goods coming in from Mexico, Canada, and China, which pose risks for the American economy.

During his confirmation hearing earlier this month, Bessent voiced support for making the 2017 tax cuts permanent. He argued that the issue with the federal budget is spending, not revenues. Bessent also claimed that Trump’s economic plans would lower consumer costs and boost wages.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Bessent, who advised Trump on economic policy during his campaign, is the founder of hedge fund Key Square Capital Management. He previously served as the chief investment officer at Soros Fund Management, a hedge fund started by Democratic megadonor George Soros. Bessent is the first openly gay Treasury Secretary and the first LGBTQ Senate-confirmed Cabinet member in a Republican administration.

When Trump named Bessent as his pick for Treasury Secretary in November, he touted him as a “strong advocate of the America First Agenda.” Trump stated that Bessent would “usher in a new Golden Age for the United States, as we fortify our position as the World’s leading Economy, Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurialism, Destination for Capital, while always, and without question, maintaining the US Dollar as the Reserve Currency of the World.”

Bessent’s confirmation marks a significant step in the Trump administration’s efforts to implement its economic policies. As Treasury Secretary, Bessent will play a crucial role in shaping the nation’s financial landscape and addressing key economic challenges. His experience in the financial sector and his support for Trump’s economic agenda position him as a pivotal figure in the administration’s plans.

The coming months will reveal how Bessent navigates the complexities of his new role and the impact of his policies on the American economy. As the first openly gay Treasury Secretary, Bessent’s appointment also represents a historic moment for LGBTQ representation in the US government.

ALSO READ: UNRWA To Cease Operations In East Jerusalem Amid Israeli Ban

Filed under

Scott Bessent Treasury Secretary

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Woman Sentenced For Helping Chinese Women To Deliver Babies In The US

Woman Sentenced For Helping Chinese Women To Deliver Babies In The US

Who Is Matthew Huttle? Indiana Man Pardoned for January 6 Capitol Riot Shot and Killed During Traffic Stop

Who Is Matthew Huttle? Indiana Man Pardoned for January 6 Capitol Riot Shot and Killed...

Chinese Firm’s AI Chatbot Triggers $1tn Drop In US Stocks, ‘Sputnik Moment’

Chinese Firm’s AI Chatbot Triggers $1tn Drop In US Stocks, ‘Sputnik Moment’

First Lady Melania Trump’s Official White House Portrait Released, Sets Internet Alight

First Lady Melania Trump’s Official White House Portrait Released, Sets Internet Alight

200 UK Companies Commit to Permanent Four-Day Work Week with No Pay Cuts

200 UK Companies Commit to Permanent Four-Day Work Week with No Pay Cuts

Entertainment

Blake Lively Called Out for ‘Farting Too Much’ While Shooting on Set

Blake Lively Called Out for ‘Farting Too Much’ While Shooting on Set

Selena Gomez Seen Crying In Emotional Video While Speaking About Trump’s Deportation Policy | WATCH

Selena Gomez Seen Crying In Emotional Video While Speaking About Trump’s Deportation Policy | WATCH

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop Its Release

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch Viral Video!

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox