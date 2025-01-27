PM Modi And President Donald Trump Discuss Strengthening India-US Ties In Phone Call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump a week after his inauguration for a historic second term.

This marks the first interaction between the two leaders since President Trump officially assumed office on January 20 as the 47th President of the United States.

In a tweet on social media platform X, PM Modi shared his enthusiasm about the discussion, stating:

“Delighted to speak with my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump @POTUS. Congratulated him on his historic second term. We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity, and security.”

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The leaders discussed a range of topics, reaffirming the robust relationship between the world’s largest democracies. They expressed a shared commitment to further strengthen cooperation across key areas such as defense, technology, energy, and trade while working towards global peace and stability.

President Trump’s inauguration, held at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., was attended by dignitaries, including former presidents and international leaders. Representing India at the ceremony was External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who delivered a personal letter from PM Modi to President Trump.

The latest phone call builds upon a strong partnership between the two leaders, who last spoke on November 7, 2024, after President Trump’s decisive election victory. The two previously met in February 2020 during Trump’s visit to India, where they showcased their mutual respect and commitment to advancing India-U.S. relations.

