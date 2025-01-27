Beijing: India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Engages In ‘High-Level’ Talks With Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Both leaders underlined the progress obtained after the Kazan summit of 2024, wherein Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to the steps to be taken to normalize the relations.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri recently completed a two-day visit to Beijing on January 26, 27, where he held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Liu Jianchao, the head of the Communist Party’s International Department. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations, addressing ongoing issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and exploring opportunities for deeper cooperation.

These meetings marked an important step in efforts to improve ties between India and China, which have been strained since the 2020 Ladakh military standoff. Both sides emphasized the importance of trust-building, dialogue, and practical cooperation to enhance relations moving forward.

Key Discussion Points

Ladakh Border Agreement: Misri and Wang Yi reviewed the progress made in implementing the October 2024 agreement on patrolling arrangements in key friction points such as the Depsang Plains and Demchok. They reaffirmed their commitment to de-escalating military tensions along the LAC and ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: India again requested the restart of the suspended Kailash Mansarovar Yatra since the onset of the pandemic. Wang Yi agreed, hinting that Beijing is open to discussing its revival.

Connectivity and Visa Facilitation: Talks also explored the resumption of direct flights between India and China and easing visa processes for Chinese citizens. Both sides acknowledged the importance of restoring people-to-people exchanges disrupted by the pandemic and border tensions.

In his address, Misri stated that India is ready to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and China, during which she also reaffirmed India’s commitment to China as the current SCO chairman.

Progress Under the Kazan Consensus

Both leaders underlined the progress obtained after the Kazan summit of 2024, wherein Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to the steps to be taken to normalize the relations. In this regard, Wang Yi emphasized that substantive steps must be taken to deepen trust and reduce mutual suspicion by adopting a cooperative approach to fortify bilateral relations further.

Misri echoed this opinion, saying India was committed to resolving differences by dialogue while advancing practical cooperation on trade, cultural exchange, and regional stability.

CCP Engagement and Broader Cooperation

Misri briefed Liu Jianchao—the man whose work often determines Chinese foreign policy. Liu emphasized the need to strengthen ties across the government and party divide, focusing on sectors like trade, cultural exchanges, and regional security, among others. Wang was briefed on both the development of the consensus between their leaders and how stability might be enhanced in Asia and, indeed, the global South.

It included resuming data sharing on trans-border rivers, lifting the ban on Chinese mobile apps in India, and relaxing restrictions on Indian movies at Chinese theaters.

The visit follows a trip by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval to Beijing last month, reflecting a sustained effort at rebuilding trust. It also comes at a time of growing concerns over China’s hydropower projects near Arunachal Pradesh and their potential impact on the region’s water security.

