Monday, January 27, 2025
When is Chinese New Year 2025? And How It Is Celebrated?

In 2025, Chinese New Year begins on Wednesday, January 29, and lasts for 15 days, culminating with the Lantern Festival on Wednesday, February 12. Public holidays for the festival will run from January 28 to February 4, 2025, according to the China Public Holiday List.

When is Chinese New Year 2025? And How It Is Celebrated?


Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is one of the most significant holidays in China and across East Asia. This vibrant festival, celebrated over 15 days, is marked by lively parades, joyful family reunions, and centuries-old customs. From the dates to the traditions, here’s everything you need to know about Chinese New Year 2025.

When is Chinese New Year 2025? Key Dates to Remember

Chinese New Year 2025: The Year of the Snake

Each Chinese New Year corresponds to one of the 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac, and 2025 marks the Year of the Snake. The Snake, the sixth animal in the zodiac cycle, symbolizes wisdom, elegance, and intuition.

People born in the Year of the Snake are often seen as resourceful, self-reliant, and determined to overcome challenges. The traits of the Snake indicate that this year will focus on careful planning and strategic thinking, making it a year for reflection and making thoughtful decisions.

The Significance of Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year’s origins are deeply rooted in folklore. According to legend, a terrifying sea monster named Nian would rise from the waters on New Year’s Eve, attacking villages. The villagers discovered that Nian was afraid of the color red and loud noises, leading them to create the traditions of lighting firecrackers and decorating with red symbols to scare the monster away.

Today, the use of red decorations, firecrackers, and loud celebrations continues to be a defining feature of Chinese New Year, symbolizing the drive to ward off evil spirits and bring good fortune for the upcoming year.

How is Chinese New Year Celebrated?

Chinese New Year is a family-oriented celebration, and its festivities center around spending time with loved ones. The highlight of the festival is the reunion dinner, where families come together to share traditional dishes like rice cakes, dumplings, and fish, each carrying symbolic meanings of prosperity and longevity.

Festivities also include vibrant parades, featuring lion and dragon dances, which are believed to bring good luck and chase away evil spirits. Red envelopes filled with money are exchanged as symbols of prosperity and good fortune.

The Lantern Festival on the 15th day of the celebrations is the grand finale, where people gather in the streets to admire colorful lantern displays, enjoy festive foods, and celebrate the spirit of togetherness.

