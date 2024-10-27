Home
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Japan's General Elections: Is Ishiba Ready for the Litmus Test?

Japan's PM Shigeru Ishiba and his ruling Liberal Democratic Party face the possibility of their worst performance since 2009 in elections

Japan’s General Elections: Is Ishiba Ready for the Litmus Test?

On Sunday, Japan held one of its most competitive elections in recent memory, with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) facing the possibility of their worst performance since 2009. As the nation votes, opinion polls indicate that the conservative LDP and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, may struggle to secure a majority in the lower house of parliament.

Background on Shigeru Ishiba

Ishiba, a 67-year-old former defense minister, assumed office just last month after being narrowly elected to lead the LDP. He quickly called a snap election, a move that many analysts believe was intended to solidify his position at the helm of a party that has dominated Japanese politics for nearly seven decades. However, dissatisfaction among voters over rising prices and the fallout from a scandal involving party funds has created a challenging environment for the new prime minister.

Voter Sentiment and Economic Concerns

Tokyo resident Yoshihiro Uchida, 48, articulated a common sentiment among voters, stating, “I made my decision first and foremost by looking at their economic policies and measures to ease inflation. I voted for people who are likely to make our lives better.” As the world’s fourth-largest economy grapples with inflationary pressures, voters are keenly aware of the need for effective economic management.

Ishiba has promised to rejuvenate Japan’s rural areas and tackle the “quiet emergency” of the country’s declining population by proposing family-friendly policies, including flexible working hours. Despite these initiatives, his stance on certain social issues, such as allowing married couples to use separate surnames, has softened, and his cabinet comprises only two women ministers.

National Security and Regional Alliances

A self-proclaimed “geek” on security policy, Ishiba has advocated for the establishment of a regional military alliance akin to NATO to counter China’s influence. He acknowledges, however, that such a strategy would take time to implement effectively.

Polling and Majority Concerns

Recent polls from Japanese media outlets suggest that the LDP, along with Komeito, might not reach the crucial threshold of 233 seats needed for a majority in the lower house. Failing to achieve this target could weaken Ishiba’s leadership within the party, necessitating the search for new coalition partners or the formation of a minority government. Ishiba expressed his aspirations during a rally on Saturday, stating, “We want to start afresh as a fair, just and sincere party, and seek your mandate.”

The Opposition Landscape

The Constitutional Democratic Party (CDP), led by former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, is emerging as a formidable contender. In various districts, LDP candidates find themselves in close races with CDP representatives. Noda, critical of the LDP, asserted, “The LDP’s politics is all about quickly implementing policies for those who give them loads of cash. But those in vulnerable positions… have been ignored.”

Political scientist Masato Kamikubo from Ritsumeikan University commented on the shifting political dynamics, noting that Noda’s leadership presents an alternative to the LDP. He said, “Many voters think so,” suggesting a growing appetite for change among the electorate.

Voter Perspectives

Voter sentiments varied, reflecting a mix of support and skepticism toward the candidates. A 63-year-old voter who preferred to remain anonymous, referred to as Taniyama, remarked, “I want to focus on young candidates rather than those who have had a long career, because they may bring something different.” Meanwhile, 86-year-old Mitsuyuki Ikezoe expressed concerns about national security, stating he voted for the LDP out of fear that “North Korea or Russia may invade Hokkaido.”

However, Ikezoe also voiced skepticism about Ishiba’s ability to secure respect on the international stage, particularly if former President Donald Trump were to regain office, fearing that Ishiba could be “treated dismissively” by U.S. leaders.

Filed under

General Elections Japan Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba
