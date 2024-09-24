Home
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Live Tv

Joe Biden delivers final UN speech as US president

Biden also focused on the ongoing war in Ukraine, reinforcing the necessity of rallying global support for democracy and international alliances.

Joe Biden delivers final UN speech as US president

In a poignant farewell to the global stage, President Biden delivered his final address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, marking a significant moment in his decades-long political career focused on foreign policy. Reflecting on the “remarkable sweep of history,” he expressed optimism, stating, “Things can get better,” even as he acknowledged the challenges facing the world today.

With the 79th session of the UNGA convening leaders from around the globe in New York, Biden’s speech reiterated key themes of his administration, including uniting the world in support of Ukraine, managing global competition, and upholding the principles of the U.N. Charter. He emphasized the importance of prioritizing the people over political power, referencing his own decision not to seek reelection.

“We must never forget who we’re here to represent,” Biden declared. “We, the people. These are the first words of our Constitution, inspiring the opening of our U.N. Charter. Preserving democracy has been the central cause of my presidency.” He spoke candidly about his difficult choice to step aside after 50 years in public service, affirming that he loves his country more than the presidency.

The president addressed ongoing tensions in the Middle East, particularly following the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. While expressing hope for a cease-fire and negotiations, he acknowledged the complexities that remain. He criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for not doing enough to facilitate a resolution, stating that the “world must not flinch” from the realities of that day.

“Since October 7, we have been determined to prevent a wider war that engulfs the entire region,” Biden remarked, highlighting Hezbollah’s role in escalating tensions. He reiterated that a full-scale war serves no one’s interests, referencing recent violence in southern Lebanon that resulted in significant casualties.

Biden also focused on the ongoing war in Ukraine, reinforcing the necessity of rallying global support for democracy and international alliances. His remarks echoed his commitment to working closely with allies, contrasting sharply with the isolationist tendencies of his predecessor.

“My fellow leaders, I believe we are at another inflection point in world history,” he stated. “The choices we make today will determine our future for decades. Will we stand behind the principles that unite us? Will we confront global challenges like climate change, hunger, and disease?”

As Biden navigates a busy week in foreign policy, he met with leaders from Japan, Australia, and India over the weekend and plans to engage with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Thursday. This address encapsulates not only his legacy but also a call to action for future leaders in an increasingly complex world.

