Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Judge Denies Donald Trump’s Request To Delay Trump Sentencing in Hush Money Case

A New York judge has ruled that the sentencing of President-elect Donald Trump in his hush money case will proceed as scheduled this Friday, rejecting arguments from his legal team seeking further delays.

Justice Juan Merchan dismissed the motion for a postponement, stating in his decision that Trump’s objections were largely repetitive of previous arguments. “Defendant’s motion for a stay of these proceedings, including the sentencing hearing scheduled for January 10, 2025, is hereby DENIED,” Merchan wrote.

Case Background and Sentencing Details

The case centers on Trump’s conviction in May 2024 on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. The charges stem from a $130,000 payment made during his 2016 presidential campaign to an adult film star, which was disguised as legal expenses.

Trump, who has consistently denied any wrongdoing, pleaded not guilty to the charges. His attorneys have argued that the prosecution is politically motivated and that the case should be dismissed. They also filed an appeal, claiming presidential immunity, which Justice Merchan rejected in December.

Despite the conviction, Merchan has indicated that he does not intend to impose a custodial sentence or financial penalties. Instead, the president-elect is expected to receive an “unconditional discharge,” meaning no prison time, fines, or probation.

Virtual Appearance Expected

Justice Merchan has ordered Trump to attend the hearing, either in person or virtually. While Trump’s legal team has not confirmed his plans, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office noted in filings that the president-elect may choose to appear virtually.

Statements from Both Sides

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump’s transition team, reiterated claims of political bias in the case. “The American People elected President Trump with an overwhelming mandate that demands an immediate end to the political weaponisation of our justice system,” Cheung said in a statement.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office, led by Alvin Bragg, has argued against further delays. After initially indicating openness to postponing sentencing until Trump’s term concludes, Bragg’s office urged the court to proceed promptly after Merchan’s decision to move forward.

Legal Challenges Continue

Trump’s legal team has vowed to continue pursuing appeals, with Justice Merchan acknowledging Trump’s right to exhaust all legal remedies. However, Merchan emphasized that finalizing the sentencing was essential to resolving the complex legal issues surrounding the case.

This sentencing marks a historic moment, as Trump becomes the first former president to be convicted of a felony. The hearing is set to take place just days before his inauguration on January 20, 2025.

Must Read: US Severe Winter Storm: One Man Found Dead Outside A Bus Shelter, Texas

Filed under

donald trump

