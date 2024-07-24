Kamala Harris Holds Her First Political Rally, Criticized Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris held her first campaign event in Wisconsin after securing enough delegate pledges to become the Democratic nominee for president. At the rally in West Allis, just outside Milwaukee, she highlighted her race against former President Donald Trump.

We who believe in reproductive freedom will stop Donald Trump’s extreme abortion bans—because we trust women to make decisions about their bodies. When Congress passes a law to restore reproductive freedoms, as President, I will sign it into law. pic.twitter.com/AwfjFQo2C9 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 23, 2024

Since Sunday, Harris has received support from Democratic Party leaders and delegates, ensuring her nomination if they keep their promises. Speaking to an enthusiastic crowd, Harris said, “We’ve earned the support of enough delegates to secure the Democratic nomination. I am honored, and I promise to unite our party to win in November.”

Harris criticized Trump and his running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, particularly on the issue of abortion and Project 2025, a conservative transition plan by the Heritage Foundation. She vowed to stop Trump’s extreme abortion bans, stating, “We trust women to make decisions about their own bodies, not the government.” She also pledged to sign a law restoring reproductive freedoms if passed by Congress.

When you read Donald Trump’s 2025 agenda, you will see he intends to cut Social Security and Medicare, give tax breaks to billionaires, end the Affordable Care Act, and more. We are not going back.pic.twitter.com/tRPmq7kYcR — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 23, 2024

Drawing on her background as a prosecutor, Harris contrasted herself with Trump, who was convicted of 34 felony counts. She said, “In my roles, I took on predators, fraudsters, and cheaters. I know Donald Trump’s type.” This remark prompted the crowd to chant “lock him up,” a nod to the “lock her up” chants at Trump’s 2016 rallies against Hillary Clinton.

Wisconsin, a crucial battleground state, was chosen for Harris’ first campaign event. It also recently hosted the Republican National Convention.