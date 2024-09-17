Keir Starmer Explores Italian Model For Managing Migrant Boats

Sir Keir Starmer, the UK Prime Minister, has shown a keen interest in Italy's asylum processing model as a potential strategy to manage migrant boats crossing the English Channel. During his recent visit to Rome, Starmer discussed Italy's deal with Albanian officials, where some migrants rescued at sea are sent to Albania for their asylum claims to be processed.

Italy’s Deal and Its Implications

Italy’s five-year agreement with Albania, finalized last year, aims to streamline the asylum process. Under this scheme, migrants who are rescued by the Italian coastguard are sent to processing centers in Albania. Funded and managed by Italy, these centers will handle the asylum claims of migrants from countries deemed safe by Italy, with successful applicants eventually coming to Italy as refugees. Those whose claims are denied will remain in Albania until they can be returned to their home countries. The initiative, costing approximately €670 million (£564 million), was scheduled to start in August but has faced delays.

Starmer’s Pragmatic Approach

Starmer, who discussed the concept with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, is exploring how Italy’s approach could inform the UK’s strategy. He highlighted Italy’s model of paying North African countries to enhance their efforts in preventing boat crossings. “We need to look at what works,” Starmer said. He added that Italy’s agreements with Tunisia and Libya to curb migration have notably reduced arrivals, and he expressed interest in the effectiveness of these “upstream” interventions.

Comparing Strategies: Rwanda vs. Albania

The Labour government has previously abandoned the Conservative plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, where they would only be able to apply for refugee status there. Instead, Starmer’s administration is now considering alternative schemes, like the one in Albania, where successful asylum seekers would eventually come to the UK. This approach contrasts with the previous plan’s focus on offshoring applications without providing a pathway to the UK for those granted asylum.

Criticisms and Controversies

Despite Starmer’s interest, some Labour members have voiced concerns. Liverpool Riverside MP Kim Johnson and Nottingham East MP Nadia Whittome have criticized the Labour leader for looking to Italy’s government for inspiration. They argue that the UK should not adopt strategies from Italy, given the controversial aspects of its migration policies.

Looking Ahead

Starmer acknowledged that the impact of Italy’s deal is yet to be fully realized, as the scheme has not yet begun operating. However, he remains committed to exploring various approaches to address the ongoing migrant crisis. “Preventing people from leaving their country in the first place is far better than dealing with those who have already arrived,” he emphasized.

As the UK grapples with its migration challenges, Starmer’s engagement with Italy’s strategies reflects a pragmatic approach to policy-making, focusing on what might effectively mitigate the pressures of illegal migration.

