Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Live Tv

Keir Starmer Explores Italian Model For Managing Migrant Boats

Sir Keir Starmer, the UK Prime Minister, has shown a keen interest in Italy's asylum processing model as a potential strategy to manage migrant boats crossing the English Channel. During his recent visit to Rome, Starmer discussed Italy's deal with Albanian officials, where some migrants rescued at sea are sent to Albania for their asylum claims to be processed.

Keir Starmer Explores Italian Model For Managing Migrant Boats

Sir Keir Starmer, the UK Prime Minister, has shown a keen interest in Italy’s asylum processing model as a potential strategy to manage migrant boats crossing the English Channel. During his recent visit to Rome, Starmer discussed Italy’s deal with Albanian officials, where some migrants rescued at sea are sent to Albania for their asylum claims to be processed.

Italy’s Deal and Its Implications

Italy’s five-year agreement with Albania, finalized last year, aims to streamline the asylum process. Under this scheme, migrants who are rescued by the Italian coastguard are sent to processing centers in Albania. Funded and managed by Italy, these centers will handle the asylum claims of migrants from countries deemed safe by Italy, with successful applicants eventually coming to Italy as refugees. Those whose claims are denied will remain in Albania until they can be returned to their home countries. The initiative, costing approximately €670 million (£564 million), was scheduled to start in August but has faced delays.

READ MORE: Attempted Assassination Of Trump: Suspect Charged With Two Firearm Counts

Starmer’s Pragmatic Approach

Starmer, who discussed the concept with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, is exploring how Italy’s approach could inform the UK’s strategy. He highlighted Italy’s model of paying North African countries to enhance their efforts in preventing boat crossings. “We need to look at what works,” Starmer said. He added that Italy’s agreements with Tunisia and Libya to curb migration have notably reduced arrivals, and he expressed interest in the effectiveness of these “upstream” interventions.

Comparing Strategies: Rwanda vs. Albania

The Labour government has previously abandoned the Conservative plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, where they would only be able to apply for refugee status there. Instead, Starmer’s administration is now considering alternative schemes, like the one in Albania, where successful asylum seekers would eventually come to the UK. This approach contrasts with the previous plan’s focus on offshoring applications without providing a pathway to the UK for those granted asylum.

Criticisms and Controversies

Despite Starmer’s interest, some Labour members have voiced concerns. Liverpool Riverside MP Kim Johnson and Nottingham East MP Nadia Whittome have criticized the Labour leader for looking to Italy’s government for inspiration. They argue that the UK should not adopt strategies from Italy, given the controversial aspects of its migration policies.

Looking Ahead

Starmer acknowledged that the impact of Italy’s deal is yet to be fully realized, as the scheme has not yet begun operating. However, he remains committed to exploring various approaches to address the ongoing migrant crisis. “Preventing people from leaving their country in the first place is far better than dealing with those who have already arrived,” he emphasized.

As the UK grapples with its migration challenges, Starmer’s engagement with Italy’s strategies reflects a pragmatic approach to policy-making, focusing on what might effectively mitigate the pressures of illegal migration.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: Bodycam Footage Captures Dramatic Arrest Of Trump Assassination Suspect | Watch

Filed under

english channel italy Keir Starmer

Also Read

PM Modi To Unveil Major Railway Projects In Odisha Today

PM Modi To Unveil Major Railway Projects In Odisha Today

Key Insights For Tuesday: Crucial Factors To Watch Before The Market Opens

Key Insights For Tuesday: Crucial Factors To Watch Before The Market Opens

PM Modi Celebrates 74th Birthday, Leaders Extend Wishes

PM Modi Celebrates 74th Birthday, Leaders Extend Wishes

USA: BAPS Swaminarayan Denounces Vandalism Of Temple In New York

USA: BAPS Swaminarayan Denounces Vandalism Of Temple In New York

Antimicrobial Resistance Could Lead To 40 Million Deaths By 2050, New Study Reveals

Antimicrobial Resistance Could Lead To 40 Million Deaths By 2050, New Study Reveals

Entertainment

‘Shogun’ Sweeps Emmys With Record 18 Wins: What You Need To Know About TV’s New Phenomenon

‘Shogun’ Sweeps Emmys With Record 18 Wins: What You Need To Know About TV’s New

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project After Avatar

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project

Janhvi Kapoor Set To Perform At IIFA Awards 2024

Janhvi Kapoor Set To Perform At IIFA Awards 2024

Ananya Panday To Light Up Nexa IIFA Awards Stage In Abu Dhabi

Ananya Panday To Light Up Nexa IIFA Awards Stage In Abu Dhabi

Kanye West Performs In China For The First Time In 16 Years, Internet Expresses Disbelief Over Country’s Rare Approval

Kanye West Performs In China For The First Time In 16 Years, Internet Expresses Disbelief

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox