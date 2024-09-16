Attempted Assassination Of Trump: Suspect Charged With Two Firearm Counts

Home
Monday, September 16, 2024
Ryan Wesley Routh has been charged with two serious offenses in connection with an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. The charges include possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Ryan Wesley Routh has been charged with two serious offenses in connection with an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. The charges include possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Routh is set for a detention hearing next Monday and will remain in jail while awaiting trial.

Ongoing Investigation Details

Authorities are investigating Routh, who owns a small construction company in Hawaii, for allegedly planning an attack on Trump as he played golf on Sunday. Routh had previously criticized Trump on social media and is known for his strong support of Ukraine. US Secret Service agents, responding to a sighting of Routh with a rifle near the Florida golf club, fired at him. He was subsequently apprehended on a highway. Fortunately, Trump was unharmed, as confirmed by his campaign.

READ MORE: Pakistan’s Private School  Oppose Tax Hike

Campaign Activities Continue Amid Investigation

Despite the ongoing investigation, both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are moving forward with their respective campaigns as Election Day approaches in less than eight weeks. Trump is scheduled to unveil a new cryptocurrency business at his Florida estate today. Meanwhile, Harris will engage in a roundtable discussion with the Teamsters union in Washington, DC.

ALSO READ: Flight, Trains Suspended As Shanghai Hit By Strongest Typhoon

