Bodycam Footage Captures Dramatic Arrest Of Trump Assassination Suspect | Watch

Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Bodycam footage released by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office has unveiled the tense moments leading to the arrest of Ryan Wesley Routh, who allegedly plotted to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

Bodycam footage released by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office has unveiled the tense moments leading to the arrest of Ryan Wesley Routh, who allegedly plotted to assassinate former President Donald Trump. The 58-year-old was apprehended after being spotted by Secret Service agents while hiding at Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, armed with an AK-47, a GoPro camera, and other items. At the time of the arrest, Trump was on the golf course.

Fleeing the Scene: A Chilling Chase

According to the footage, Routh attempted to evade capture by fleeing in a car following an exchange of gunfire with Secret Service agents. He was subsequently arrested in a traffic stop on Interstate 95, approximately 36 miles from the golf course in Martin County. The arrest took place around 40 minutes after Routh abandoned his sniper’s nest on the outskirts of the golf course.

Dramatic Arrest Captured on Camera

The arrest was captured on bodycam video, showing Routh walking backward with his arms and T-shirt raised above his head before being restrained. “Driver, walk straight back. Keep walking,” a local law enforcement officer commands as others rush to place Routh in handcuffs. Despite the gravity of the situation, Routh, wearing sunglasses, was seen smirking as he was taken into custody.

 

Court Appearance and Legal Proceedings

Routh briefly appeared in federal court in West Palm Beach on Monday, September 16. Dressed in a blue jumpsuit and shackled, he displayed little emotion during the proceedings, as reported by NBC News. US Magistrate Judge Ryon McCabe is overseeing the case.

State Investigation Announced by Governor DeSantis

In response to the assassination attempt, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that the state will conduct its own investigation. “The State of Florida will be conducting its own investigation regarding the attempted assassination at Trump International Golf Club,” DeSantis stated on X. He emphasized the need for transparency, saying, “The people deserve the truth about the would-be assassin and how he was able to get within 500 yards of the former president and current GOP nominee.”

