Khamenei to Lead Friday Prayers Amid Heightened Tensions with Israel

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, is set to lead the Friday prayers in Tehran this week, with a sermon anticipated to outline Iran’s approach toward Israel, as reported by New York Times journalist Farnaz Fassihi. Fassihi emphasizes that Khamenei typically assumes this role only during significant events.

