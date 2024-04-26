King Charles III's Health Deteriorates As His Funeral Plans Gets Updated After Cancer Diagnosis: Report

Concerns are mounting for King Charles III’s well-being as he continues his undisclosed battle with cancer. Despite the palace maintaining silence on his recovery progress, reports indicate that adjustments are being made to his funeral arrangements in response to his deteriorating health. This development has reportedly left Prince William and Kate Middleton deeply unsettled about the situation.

Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes remarked, “In recent weeks, speaking to friends of the king about his health, the prevailing sentiment is… ‘It’s not good.'” The announcement of King Charles’s cancer diagnosis by Buckingham Palace earlier had sent shockwaves among royal followers. The apprehension intensified with news of Kate Middleton’s own cancer diagnosis. Reports suggest that Prince William, being next in line to the throne, is feeling apprehensive about the King’s declining health.

A close friend of the King, as reported by a leading international publication, stated, “Charles is determined to beat it and they are throwing everything at it,” adding, “Everyone is staying optimistic, but he is really very unwell. More than they are letting on.”

Royal author Tina Brown noted that the Prince and Princess of Wales, who had hoped for privacy in nurturing their three children, are now in a nerve-wracking position given the King’s health. “The prospect of it, I am told, is causing them intense anxiety,” she added.

Sykes also mentioned that the royal funeral plans, known as “Operation Menai Bridge,” are currently being reviewed. According to sources, a document detailing the successes and failures of Queen Elizabeth’s September 2022 funeral is circulating.

“A former staff member of the palace revealed, “The plans have been dusted off and are actively being kept up to date.” Almost all sources emphasized the urgent adjustments being made to the funeral plans. “Charles’ health has added a whole new level of urgency to those plans,” the source further stated.

In February, Buckingham Palace disclosed the monarch’s cancer diagnosis, stating, “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

