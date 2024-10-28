Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Kuwait Reopens Work Visas for Short-Term Foreign Jobs

Kuwait has reopened work visas for foreign nationals under temporary contracts, providing an opportunity for those seeking short-term employment in the country.

Kuwait Reopens Work Visas for Short-Term Foreign Jobs

Kuwait has reopened work visas for foreign nationals under temporary contracts, providing an opportunity for those seeking short-term employment in the country. The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) announced this decision last week, allowing work visas for government contracts lasting less than a year, in response to Kuwait’s labor needs.

This reactivation follows directives from Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah, who holds multiple key government positions, including First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense. PAM stated via its official X (formerly Twitter) account that these visas will cater to temporary government projects, aiming to enhance workforce flexibility for short-term public sector initiatives.

Requirements for a Work Visa

If you plan to apply for a work visa in Kuwait, you will need the following documents:

A valid passport with at least six months of validity remaining
A completed visa application from the Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs
A passport-sized photo
An HIV/AIDS test result
A health certificate from a local doctor confirming good health and the absence of contagious diseases
Police clearance indicating no criminal record
Once you submit these documents, you will receive a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC), which permits your entry into Kuwait. After arriving, you will need to obtain a residency visa and apply for a Kuwait Civil ID within 30 days.

Application Process

Your employer in Kuwait will send a copy of your work permit to the Kuwaiti embassy in your home country. If required, you may need to visit the embassy with your permit. If there is no embassy in your country, your employer must submit the work permit and NOC to Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior.

Indian Workers in Kuwait

Indians represent about 21% of Kuwait’s 4.2 million population, making up around 30% of the workforce. Indian professionals work in various fields such as engineering, healthcare, IT, and business. However, a large portion of the Indian workforce consists of laborers and workers, accounting for nearly 61% of the total.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has set minimum referral wages (MRW) for Indian workers abroad. In Kuwait, these wages range from $300 to $1,050 per month, depending on the job category, with carpenters, masons, drivers, and pipefitters earning around $300 monthly.

These wage standards are established by the Indian government in collaboration with states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab, which send many workers to Kuwait.

Recent Visa Policy Changes in Kuwait

This year, Kuwait has implemented several updates to its visa policies. In July, new rules were introduced that allow foreign workers in the domestic sector to transfer to private sector jobs. Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef’s office confirmed that this change aims to simplify labor mobility for foreign workers in Kuwait.

Since July 14, workers in the government sector have been able to transfer to the private sector if they meet specific conditions, such as having worked for their current employer for at least a year and paying a transfer fee. This reform facilitates easier transitions between sectors for foreign employees.

Additionally, in June, Kuwait lifted its long-standing ban on entry and work visas for Filipino workers, which had been in place for over a year. This change followed improvements in employment conditions, allowing experienced Filipino workers to re-enter the Kuwaiti job market.

MUST READ: U.S. And EU Urge Investigation Into Alleged Election Violations In Georgia

Filed under

kuwait KUWAIT WORK VISA 2024 work visa Work Visas
Advertisement

Also Read

Govt Report Maintains Economic Growth Forecast But Flags Global Risks

Govt Report Maintains Economic Growth Forecast But Flags Global Risks

‘Spirit Of The Tempest’: How India’s First Indigenous Fighter Jet Came Into Being

‘Spirit Of The Tempest’: How India’s First Indigenous Fighter Jet Came Into Being

When Is Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic Releasing? First Look Leaves The Internet Impressed

When Is Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic Releasing? First Look Leaves The Internet Impressed

Gold Prices Drop Continues In Global And Local Markets

Gold Prices Drop Continues In Global And Local Markets

Vijay Launches His Party, DMK Calls It Copycat, AIADMK Says ‘Old Wine in a New Bottle’

Vijay Launches His Party, DMK Calls It Copycat, AIADMK Says ‘Old Wine in a New...

Entertainment

When Is Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic Releasing? First Look Leaves The Internet Impressed

When Is Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic Releasing? First Look Leaves The Internet Impressed

Here’s How John Wick’s Emotional Core Helped Shape John Wick

Here’s How John Wick’s Emotional Core Helped Shape John Wick

Is Marvel Planning To Cast Billie Eilish In A Superhero Role? Decoding The Rumour

Is Marvel Planning To Cast Billie Eilish In A Superhero Role? Decoding The Rumour

Is Sai Pallavi Getting Boycotted On X? Here’s Why #boycottsaipallavi Is Trending

Is Sai Pallavi Getting Boycotted On X? Here’s Why #boycottsaipallavi Is Trending

When Is Karan Arjun Re-Releasing In Theatres? Rakesh Roshan Teases Fans With Movie’s First-Ever Teaser

When Is Karan Arjun Re-Releasing In Theatres? Rakesh Roshan Teases Fans With Movie’s First-Ever Teaser

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Protecting Your Eye Health Amidst Festivities And Air Pollution

Diwali 2024: Protecting Your Eye Health Amidst Festivities And Air Pollution

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox