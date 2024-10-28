Kuwait Reopens Work Visas for Short-Term Foreign Jobs

Kuwait has reopened work visas for foreign nationals under temporary contracts, providing an opportunity for those seeking short-term employment in the country.

Kuwait has reopened work visas for foreign nationals under temporary contracts, providing an opportunity for those seeking short-term employment in the country. The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) announced this decision last week, allowing work visas for government contracts lasting less than a year, in response to Kuwait’s labor needs.

This reactivation follows directives from Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah, who holds multiple key government positions, including First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense. PAM stated via its official X (formerly Twitter) account that these visas will cater to temporary government projects, aiming to enhance workforce flexibility for short-term public sector initiatives.

Requirements for a Work Visa

If you plan to apply for a work visa in Kuwait, you will need the following documents:

A valid passport with at least six months of validity remaining

A completed visa application from the Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs

A passport-sized photo

An HIV/AIDS test result

A health certificate from a local doctor confirming good health and the absence of contagious diseases

Police clearance indicating no criminal record

Once you submit these documents, you will receive a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC), which permits your entry into Kuwait. After arriving, you will need to obtain a residency visa and apply for a Kuwait Civil ID within 30 days.

Application Process

Your employer in Kuwait will send a copy of your work permit to the Kuwaiti embassy in your home country. If required, you may need to visit the embassy with your permit. If there is no embassy in your country, your employer must submit the work permit and NOC to Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior.

Indian Workers in Kuwait

Indians represent about 21% of Kuwait’s 4.2 million population, making up around 30% of the workforce. Indian professionals work in various fields such as engineering, healthcare, IT, and business. However, a large portion of the Indian workforce consists of laborers and workers, accounting for nearly 61% of the total.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has set minimum referral wages (MRW) for Indian workers abroad. In Kuwait, these wages range from $300 to $1,050 per month, depending on the job category, with carpenters, masons, drivers, and pipefitters earning around $300 monthly.

These wage standards are established by the Indian government in collaboration with states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab, which send many workers to Kuwait.

Recent Visa Policy Changes in Kuwait

This year, Kuwait has implemented several updates to its visa policies. In July, new rules were introduced that allow foreign workers in the domestic sector to transfer to private sector jobs. Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef’s office confirmed that this change aims to simplify labor mobility for foreign workers in Kuwait.

Since July 14, workers in the government sector have been able to transfer to the private sector if they meet specific conditions, such as having worked for their current employer for at least a year and paying a transfer fee. This reform facilitates easier transitions between sectors for foreign employees.

Additionally, in June, Kuwait lifted its long-standing ban on entry and work visas for Filipino workers, which had been in place for over a year. This change followed improvements in employment conditions, allowing experienced Filipino workers to re-enter the Kuwaiti job market.

