Monday, October 28, 2024
U.S. And EU Urge Investigation Into Alleged Election Violations In Georgia

The United States and the European Union have demanded a thorough investigation into allegations of electoral misconduct in Georgia, where President Salome Zourabichvili called for protests following a contentious parliamentary election.

A Divisive Election Outcome

The recent election results have dealt a significant blow to pro-Western factions in Georgia. Voters faced a stark choice between a ruling party that has strengthened ties with Russia and an opposition eager to accelerate the nation’s integration with Europe. With almost all precincts counted, the ruling Georgian Dream party claimed nearly 54% of the vote, which has been met with widespread allegations of irregularities.

President Zourabichvili Condemns Vote Manipulation

Zourabichvili denounced the “total falsification of the vote” and urged citizens to gather in Tbilisi to protest the election results, which she and opposition leaders contest. The Prime Minister, Irakli Kobakhidze, however, celebrated the results as a “landslide victory,” dismissing claims of vote-rigging and violence as unfounded.

Calls for Adherence to Democratic Principles

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed support for calls from election observers for a full investigation. He stated, “We encourage Georgia’s political leaders to respect the rule of law, repeal legislation that undermines fundamental freedoms, and address deficiencies in the electoral process together.”

EU Demands Swift Action

In a joint statement, the European Commission, along with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, urged Georgia to investigate the reported irregularities transparently and promptly. The EU emphasized, “Any legislation that undermines the fundamental rights and freedoms of Georgian citizens and runs counter to the values and principles upon which the EU is founded, must be repealed.”

Historical Context and Future Implications

Zourabichvili, who previously aligned with Georgian Dream and won the presidency as an independent in 2018, called for mass protests in Tbilisi on Monday evening. Georgia has long been recognized as one of the most pro-Western nations to emerge from the Soviet era, with a populace generally wary of Russia, especially following the 2008 war over South Ossetia.

The election results pose a significant challenge to the EU’s ambitions of expanding its influence into former Soviet territories. This comes on the heels of Moldova’s recent, contentious approval for EU accession, which officials attribute to Russian interference.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: Netanyahu Rejects Egyptian Cease-Pire Proposal In Gaza

Filed under

european union Georgia President Salome Zourabichvili United States
