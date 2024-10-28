Home
Monday, October 28, 2024
Netanyahu Rejects Egyptian Cease-Fire Proposal In Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu turned down an Egyptian proposal on Sunday for a temporary ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi presented the proposal, as reported by Israeli media.

Al-Sisi stated during a joint press conference with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Cairo that Egypt had suggested a two-day ceasefire in Gaza to allow the exchange of four Israeli hostages for a number of Palestinian prisoners. Following this, a 10-day negotiation period would aim to transform the ceasefire into a lasting truce.

Tel Aviv declines

Although most Israeli ministers were in favor of the Egyptian plan, Tel Aviv ultimately declined it due to Netanyahu’s opposition, who emphasized that negotiations would only proceed “under fire,” according to Israel’s Channel 12. The channel also noted that Israel’s security establishment had supported the proposal.

Israel estimates that around 101 of its citizens remain held by Hamas in Gaza, with concerns that some may have been killed during widespread Israeli airstrikes on the densely populated region.

Attempts by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar to secure a ceasefire and facilitate a prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas have yet to succeed, as Netanyahu remains steadfast against halting the conflict.

Israeli offensive led by Netanyahu

The Israeli military has maintained its extensive offensive on Gaza since a Hamas cross-border attack last October, despite a UN Security Council call for an immediate ceasefire.

Since then, local health authorities report that close to 43,000 people, primarily women and children, have been killed, with over 100,000 others injured.

The offensive has displaced nearly the entire population of Gaza, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation due to a blockade that has severely limited access to food, clean water, and medical supplies.

Additionally, Israel faces a case at the International Court of Justice alleging genocide for its actions in Gaza.

Read More: Israeli Airstrike Hits Covert Iranian Military Bases; Satellite Images Reveal Damage

