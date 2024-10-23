Lee Hsien Yang, The Youngest Son Of Singapore’s Founding Leader, Seeks Asylum In The UK

The youngest son of Singapore’s late founding leader has announced that he is now a political refugee in the United Kingdom, adding another chapter to the ongoing feud within one of Singapore’s most prominent families. Lee Hsien Yang stated on Tuesday that the UK government granted him asylum due to what he described as “persecution” in his home country.

Family Feud

Lee Hsien Yang, along with his sister Lee Wei Ling, who passed away on October 9, has been estranged from their influential elder brother, Lee Hsien Loong, who served as prime minister for two decades until May this year. The rift primarily revolves around disputes concerning the future of their father’s residence after his death in 2015.

This complicated relationship has been played out publicly, with Lee Hsien Yang, 67, aligning himself with an opposition party during the 2020 elections and contemplating a run for the largely ceremonial Singapore presidency last year.

Seeking Asylum

In a Facebook post, Lee Hsien Yang revealed that he sought asylum in 2022 as a “last resort,” which was granted by the UK in August. He detailed the Singapore government’s actions against him, stating, “They prosecuted my son, brought disciplinary proceedings against my wife, and launched a bogus police investigation that has dragged on for years,” which prevented him from returning home for his sister’s funeral.

He added, “On the basis of these facts, the UK has determined that I face a well-founded risk of persecution and cannot safely return to Singapore.”

Government’s Response

The Singapore government has dismissed Lee Hsien Yang’s claims of persecution as baseless, according to reports. The UK government has not yet commented on the matter.

Critique of Singapore’s Government

In a recent interview, Lee Hsien Yang strongly criticized the Singapore government, alleging it facilitates money laundering. He stated, “There is a need for the world to look more closely, to see Singapore’s role as that key facilitator for arms trades, for dirty money, for drug monies, crypto money.”

In response, the Singapore government insisted there is no basis for his allegations, asserting that the city-state has a “robust system to deter and tackle money laundering and other illicit financial flows, which is consistent with international standards.”

Family Legacy

Lee Hsien Yang and his sister have accused their elder brother of misusing his authority to prevent them from demolishing the family home, claiming it was their father’s wish. Meanwhile, Lee Hsien Loong believes the decision regarding the house should rest with the government, which may include preserving it as a heritage site.

The elder Lee continues to serve in the cabinet as a senior minister, a role previously held by their father, who led Singapore from 1959 to 1990 and played a key role in transforming the nation into a global trade and financial hub.

