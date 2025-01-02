Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, January 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Legendary Italian Designer Rosita Missoni Passes Away At 93, Fashion World Mourns

Rosita Missoni, the fashion legend known for her vibrant designs and signature zig-zags, dies at 93, leaving a lasting legacy in Italian fashion.

Legendary Italian Designer Rosita Missoni Passes Away At 93, Fashion World Mourns

Rosita Missoni, the iconic Italian designer and co-founder of the internationally renowned fashion brand Missoni, has passed away at the age of 93. She leaves behind a legacy that shaped the landscape of Italian fashion, bringing kaleidoscopic color, bold patterns, and innovation to the global stage.

Missoni, born Rosita Jelmini in 1931 in Golasecca, Lombardy, began her journey into fashion after meeting her future husband, Ottavio Missoni, during a study break in London. The couple married in 1953 and launched their knitwear brand, which quickly gained fame for its vibrant zig-zag designs and distinctive use of color. In the 1960s, their work made waves, with their daring use of sheer tops in a 1967 fashion show in Florence, which sparked both controversy and admiration. Fashion icons such as Diana Vreeland and Anna Piaggi were instrumental in their rise, championing their creativity.

Missoni’s family was integral to the brand’s growth, with their three children and grandchildren all contributing to the company’s evolution. The brand’s signature knitwear, often made with raschel machines, became synonymous with Italian style and the spirit of the dolce vita.

Throughout the years, Missoni remained closely involved in the business, working on the home collection even after the brand’s minority stake sale in 2018. Her legacy is now carried forward by her children, Angela and Luca, who took over the creative direction.

The world will remember Rosita Missoni not only for her unparalleled fashion sense but also for her warm spirit, her drive to create, and her dedication to her family. Her passing marks the end of an era in Italian fashion.

ALSO READ: Sugar Bowl 2025 Rescheduled After New Year’s Day Attack In New Orleans

Filed under

fashion legend Rosita Missoni

Advertisement

Also Read

Israel To Resume Gaza Deal Talks With Qatar’s Mediation

Israel To Resume Gaza Deal Talks With Qatar’s Mediation

Italy Summons Iranian Envoy, Calls For Immediate Release Of Journalist Cecilia Sala

Italy Summons Iranian Envoy, Calls For Immediate Release Of Journalist Cecilia Sala

New French Prime Minister Upholds Predecessor’s Budget Amid Political Tensions

New French Prime Minister Upholds Predecessor’s Budget Amid Political Tensions

‘He Gave Us An Ultimatum…’: Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya’s Husband Speaks Out,1st TV Interview

‘He Gave Us An Ultimatum…’: Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya’s Husband Speaks Out,1st TV Interview

Authorities Investigate Colorado Springs Man Behind Vegas Tesla Cybertruck Explosion

Authorities Investigate Colorado Springs Man Behind Vegas Tesla Cybertruck Explosion

Entertainment

Maddock Films Expands Its Horror-Comedy Universe: From Stree 3 To Bhediya 2, 8 Films In The Lineup

Maddock Films Expands Its Horror-Comedy Universe: From Stree 3 To Bhediya 2, 8 Films In

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He Proposes His Lover Thea Booysen

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught Husband With A Hot Russian Model

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox