Legendary Italian Designer Rosita Missoni Passes Away At 93, Fashion World Mourns

Rosita Missoni, the fashion legend known for her vibrant designs and signature zig-zags, dies at 93, leaving a lasting legacy in Italian fashion.

Rosita Missoni, the iconic Italian designer and co-founder of the internationally renowned fashion brand Missoni, has passed away at the age of 93. She leaves behind a legacy that shaped the landscape of Italian fashion, bringing kaleidoscopic color, bold patterns, and innovation to the global stage.

Missoni, born Rosita Jelmini in 1931 in Golasecca, Lombardy, began her journey into fashion after meeting her future husband, Ottavio Missoni, during a study break in London. The couple married in 1953 and launched their knitwear brand, which quickly gained fame for its vibrant zig-zag designs and distinctive use of color. In the 1960s, their work made waves, with their daring use of sheer tops in a 1967 fashion show in Florence, which sparked both controversy and admiration. Fashion icons such as Diana Vreeland and Anna Piaggi were instrumental in their rise, championing their creativity.

Missoni’s family was integral to the brand’s growth, with their three children and grandchildren all contributing to the company’s evolution. The brand’s signature knitwear, often made with raschel machines, became synonymous with Italian style and the spirit of the dolce vita.

Throughout the years, Missoni remained closely involved in the business, working on the home collection even after the brand’s minority stake sale in 2018. Her legacy is now carried forward by her children, Angela and Luca, who took over the creative direction.

The world will remember Rosita Missoni not only for her unparalleled fashion sense but also for her warm spirit, her drive to create, and her dedication to her family. Her passing marks the end of an era in Italian fashion.

