Long-standing Territorial Dispute Resolved: UK Cedes Chagos To Mauritius

Britain announced on Thursday that it will cede sovereignty of the Chagos archipelago to Mauritius, a significant move tied to the continued operation of a strategic military base on Diego Garcia. This decision has been welcomed by India, which has consistently supported Mauritius’s claims to the islands.

Strategic Importance of Diego Garcia

Diego Garcia’s location plays a crucial role for the US and UK military, providing rapid access to East Africa, West Asia, and South and Southeast Asia. The agreement allows the US and UK to maintain their military presence in the region while granting full sovereignty over the archipelago to Mauritius. This arrangement is set to last for 99 years, aiming to bolster regional stability and international security.

India’s Support for Mauritius

India’s external affairs ministry expressed approval of the agreement, emphasizing its alignment with India’s stance on decolonization and the integrity of national sovereignty. Officials noted that India played a quiet but significant role in the negotiations, advocating for Mauritius while promoting a collaborative approach between the parties involved.

Details of the Agreement

Under the terms of the deal, the UK retains the right to exercise sovereignty on Diego Garcia on behalf of Mauritius. This agreement is described as a necessary measure to ensure the long-term security of the military base amidst rising tensions in the Indian Ocean region, particularly in light of increased Chinese naval activity.

Commitment to Global Security

The UK government emphasized that this historic deal would solidify the operational status of the Diego Garcia base, making it legally secure for the first time in over 50 years. Britain’s foreign secretary stated that the agreement strengthens the UK’s commitment to global security and prevents the Indian Ocean from being exploited as a route for illegal migration to the UK.

International Support for the Agreement

US President Joe Biden commended the deal, highlighting its significance for national and global security. He noted that the military facility plays a vital role in supporting operations aimed at regional stability and responding to crises. Similarly, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed the Biden administration’s support for the negotiations, emphasizing a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Conclusion

This agreement marks a pivotal moment in the long-standing territorial dispute over the Chagos archipelago, reflecting a collaborative approach to resolving historical grievances. The deal not only cements Mauritius’s sovereignty but also ensures the continued operation of a critical military base in a strategically important region.

