The iconic Hollywood sign, a symbol of Los Angeles and a backdrop in countless films and television shows, is under threat as wildfires continue to ravage the region.

The iconic Hollywood sign, a symbol of Los Angeles and a backdrop in countless films and television shows, is under threat as wildfires continue to ravage the region. Although the fires have not yet reached the landmark on Mount Lee in the Santa Monica Mountains, their proximity has raised concerns.

Fake Images Of Los Angele Fire Spark Panic

Reports of the Hollywood sign catching fire spread rapidly on social media, fueled by AI-generated images showing the iconic letters engulfed in flames. These images, though fake, caused widespread panic and misinformation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood Chamber of Commerce (@hollywoodchamberofcommerce)

In response, the official Hollywood Sign account posted on Facebook to reassure the public:

“The Hollywood Sign continues to stand tall! Please keep the rest of Los Angeles County in your thoughts, and stay alert if you have to travel around.”



Many users on X (formerly Twitter) criticized the use of AI images during a crisis. “Using AI to fake a fire on the Hollywood sign is genuinely psychotic,” one user posted. Another commented, “Stop with the bullsh*t, people are losing everything. The Hollywood sign on fire is a fake, stop reposting it.”

Palisades Fire Causes Widespread Destruction Across Los Angeles

While the Hollywood sign remains unscathed, other areas have not been as fortunate. The Palisades Fire, which started on January 7, has burned over 17,000 acres and continues to rage unchecked. Combined with other wildfires in the region, a total of 27,000 acres have been consumed by the flames.

More than 100,000 residents, including high-profile celebrities, have been forced to evacuate. Many have lost their multi-million-dollar homes, particularly in Malibu, one of the hardest-hit areas.

Sunset Boulevard and Surrounding Areas Devastated

The famous Sunset Boulevard, a cultural and historical landmark, has suffered significant damage from the fires. Located in Pacific Palisades, parts of this 25-mile stretch were engulfed by flames, resulting in the destruction of numerous buildings. The blaze has left a lasting scar on one of Los Angeles’ most celebrated areas.

Donald Trump’s Political Blame Amid Los Angeles Crisis

Amid the devastation, President-elect Donald Trump has criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom for his handling of the wildfire crisis. In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused Newsom of neglecting the state’s residents in favor of environmental concerns.

“He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn’t work!), but didn’t care about the people of California. Now the ultimate price is being paid,” Trump wrote.

The remarks have sparked debate, adding a political dimension to an already dire natural disaster.

Officials and firefighters are working tirelessly to contain the flames, but with the fires still largely unchecked, the battle is far from over. For now, the city watches anxiously, hoping to protect its landmarks and communities from further destruction.