Los Angeles Fire: Who Are The Victims Of The Wildfires?

Fierce wildfires have devastated the Los Angeles area, claiming the lives of at least five people and destroying thousands of structures. Among the deceased are individuals who either could not evacuate or chose to stay behind to defend their homes. The tragedy has particularly affected the community of Altadena near Pasadena, a historically black neighborhood with working- and middle-class families who have lived there for generations.

Anthony Mitchell and Justin Mitchell

Anthony Mitchell, a 67-year-old amputee, and his son, Justin, who had cerebral palsy, tragically perished while waiting for help to evacuate. The pair were unable to leave their Altadena home as the fire closed in.

“They didn’t make it out,” said Anthony’s daughter, Hajime White, who shared the heartbreaking details of their final moments. Authorities later informed the family that Anthony was found beside Justin’s bed, seemingly trying to save his son.

“He was not going to leave his son behind. No matter what,” White said.

White, who resides in Warren, Arkansas, recounted her father’s call on Wednesday morning as flames approached. “Then he said, ‘I’ve got to go — the fire’s in the yard,’” she recalled.

Another son, also in his 20s, was hospitalized during the fire, leaving the family without caregivers to assist in the evacuation. “It’s very hard. It’s like a ton of bricks just fell on me,” White said.

Victor Shaw

Victor Shaw, 66, stayed behind to battle the raging Eaton Fire with a garden hose, a decision that tragically cost him his life. His sister, Shari Shaw, urged him to leave as the fire approached their shared home.

“When I went back in and yelled out his name, he didn’t reply back,” Shari recounted to KTLA. “The embers were so big and flying like a firestorm – I had to save myself.”

Victor’s body was discovered the next morning, hose in hand, near the remains of their home. Family friend Al Tanner said, “It looks like he was trying to save the home that his parents had for almost 55 years.”

Rodney Nickerson

Eighty-two-year-old Rodney Nickerson, another Altadena resident, decided to remain in his home, believing he could ride out the fire. Unfortunately, he was found in his bed, unable to escape as flames engulfed the house.

His daughter, Kimiko Nickerson, spoke emotionally about her father’s final moments while standing beside the charred remains of their family home.

“He was gathering some things, packing up his car a bit,” Kimiko said. “He felt this was going to pass over, and that he would be here.”

Rodney purchased the home in 1968 with just a $5 down payment, raising his family in the community he loved. His confidence in his experience with past fires sadly led to his untimely death.