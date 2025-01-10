Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Los Angeles Fire: Who Are The Victims Of The Wildfires?

Fierce wildfires have devastated the Los Angeles area, claiming the lives of at least five people and destroying thousands of structures.

Los Angeles Fire: Who Are The Victims Of The Wildfires?

Fierce wildfires have devastated the Los Angeles area, claiming the lives of at least five people and destroying thousands of structures. Among the deceased are individuals who either could not evacuate or chose to stay behind to defend their homes. The tragedy has particularly affected the community of Altadena near Pasadena, a historically black neighborhood with working- and middle-class families who have lived there for generations.

Anthony Mitchell and Justin Mitchell

Anthony Mitchell, a 67-year-old amputee, and his son, Justin, who had cerebral palsy, tragically perished while waiting for help to evacuate. The pair were unable to leave their Altadena home as the fire closed in.

“They didn’t make it out,” said Anthony’s daughter, Hajime White, who shared the heartbreaking details of their final moments. Authorities later informed the family that Anthony was found beside Justin’s bed, seemingly trying to save his son.

“He was not going to leave his son behind. No matter what,” White said.

White, who resides in Warren, Arkansas, recounted her father’s call on Wednesday morning as flames approached. “Then he said, ‘I’ve got to go — the fire’s in the yard,’” she recalled.

Another son, also in his 20s, was hospitalized during the fire, leaving the family without caregivers to assist in the evacuation. “It’s very hard. It’s like a ton of bricks just fell on me,” White said.

Victor Shaw 

Victor Shaw, 66, stayed behind to battle the raging Eaton Fire with a garden hose, a decision that tragically cost him his life. His sister, Shari Shaw, urged him to leave as the fire approached their shared home.

“When I went back in and yelled out his name, he didn’t reply back,” Shari recounted to KTLA. “The embers were so big and flying like a firestorm – I had to save myself.”

Victor’s body was discovered the next morning, hose in hand, near the remains of their home. Family friend Al Tanner said, “It looks like he was trying to save the home that his parents had for almost 55 years.”

Rodney Nickerson

Eighty-two-year-old Rodney Nickerson, another Altadena resident, decided to remain in his home, believing he could ride out the fire. Unfortunately, he was found in his bed, unable to escape as flames engulfed the house.

His daughter, Kimiko Nickerson, spoke emotionally about her father’s final moments while standing beside the charred remains of their family home.

“He was gathering some things, packing up his car a bit,” Kimiko said. “He felt this was going to pass over, and that he would be here.”

Rodney purchased the home in 1968 with just a $5 down payment, raising his family in the community he loved. His confidence in his experience with past fires sadly led to his untimely death.

ALSO READ: Authorities In South Korea Move To Arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol, Sources Say

Filed under

Altadena Community Los Angeles Fire

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Watch: Drama At Jimmy Carter’s Funeral As Bush Appears To Snub Obama, Bill Clinton Ignores All

Watch: Drama At Jimmy Carter’s Funeral As Bush Appears To Snub Obama, Bill Clinton Ignores...

Tirupati Stampede: Son Found Out About Mother’s Death Through Video

Tirupati Stampede: Son Found Out About Mother’s Death Through Video

LA Wildfires: What Are The Biggest Landmarks Reduced To Ashes?

LA Wildfires: What Are The Biggest Landmarks Reduced To Ashes?

Los Angeles Fire: Is The Hollywood Sign On Fire? Viral Images Spark Panic

Los Angeles Fire: Is The Hollywood Sign On Fire? Viral Images Spark Panic

Was Novak Djokovic Poisoned? Tennis Ace Makes Shocking Claims While Recalling His Stay In Australia

Was Novak Djokovic Poisoned? Tennis Ace Makes Shocking Claims While Recalling His Stay In Australia

Entertainment

Ben Affleck Returns To $20 Million LA Mansion Days After Fleeing To Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Amid LA Wildfire

Ben Affleck Returns To $20 Million LA Mansion Days After Fleeing To Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner

Chrissy Teigen Dubbed ‘Tone-Deaf’ For Taking Selfie Right Before Evacuating LA Mansion Due To Wildfire

Chrissy Teigen Dubbed ‘Tone-Deaf’ For Taking Selfie Right Before Evacuating LA Mansion Due To Wildfire

Who Was Anita Bryant Married To? Pop-Singer Turned Anti-Gay Crusader Was Once Hit With A Pie In The Face

Who Was Anita Bryant Married To? Pop-Singer Turned Anti-Gay Crusader Was Once Hit With A

‘He doesn’t have relationships…’: Sonu Nigam Shares About A R Rahman

‘He doesn’t have relationships…’: Sonu Nigam Shares About A R Rahman

Is Lisa Kudrow ‘Breaking Up’ With Husband Michel Stern? Her ‘Not A Romance’ Comment Sparks Speculations

Is Lisa Kudrow ‘Breaking Up’ With Husband Michel Stern? Her ‘Not A Romance’ Comment Sparks

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox