When devastating wildfires tore through parts of Los Angeles this week, leaving destruction in their wake, the community rallied to support those who lost everything. Real estate agent Jenna Cooper quickly turned her grief into action, asking friends and acquaintances for clothing and essentials to help people in need.

Her heartfelt request quickly spread across Los Angeles, igniting a wave of generosity from a network of powerful women, including Hollywood stars like Sharon Stone and Halle Berry.

Hollywood Celebrities Lend Clothes

Halle Berry urged her followers on Instagram to take immediate action, saying, “I’m packing up my entire closet. If you live in the Southern California area, I urge you to do the same. This is something we can do right now.”

Sharon Stone, alongside her sister Kelly Stone, also stepped in to amplify the initiative. They contributed clothing, bedding, and other essentials, while Kelly volunteered to assist at Cooper’s pop-up store, helping displaced residents find items that suited their needs.

“The first thing they need when they come in the store is a hug,” Kelly Stone said. She personalized the shopping experience, asking shoppers to share pictures of themselves to better understand their clothing preferences.

A Pop-Up Store for Hope

Cooper, who also owns a home goods store called +COOP, cleared out half her shop to create a temporary pop-up store where wildfire victims could “shop” for free. By Friday, the store was bustling with displaced individuals browsing racks of dresses, shelves of shoes, and baskets filled with handbags.

The offerings ranged from brand-new underwear from Target to high-end items like Gucci and Ferragamo shoes. “This is a city of love, and everybody wants to support each other,” Cooper said.

Volunteers Step Up

Support poured in from across Los Angeles. Actors, lawyers, restaurant owners, and even moms joined the effort. A Hollywood stylist, Lisa Cera, brought two large bags of clothes from her own closet and stayed to help organize the store.

“I know people who have lost everything, and even people I don’t know I’m devastated for,” said Cera, who has worked with celebrities like the Kardashians and Lenny Kravitz. “I decided I’m just going to bring whatever I can.”

Hollywood Steps Up

Ellen Bennett was at the store selecting essentials for her 72-year-old mother, who lost her home in the Eaton fire. “She left her house with her dog and a bag and just a few things. She thought she would come back,” Bennett shared. She picked up socks, sweaters, pants, a jacket, and running shoes, grateful for the outpouring of support.

“It’s so special and beautiful that in this time of tragedy, people are rising up and helping each other,” Bennett said.

Cooper was deeply moved by the overwhelming response to her initiative. She recounted helping a man find sneakers so he could return to running on the beach, a small but meaningful gesture that brought him comfort after losing so much.

The pop-up store became more than a place to pick up clothes—it became a space of healing and connection. Therapy dog Jackie Robinson greeted visitors at the door, offering a moment of solace to those in need.

As Angelenos rebuild their lives, the efforts of Cooper, her network, and the broader community stand as a testament to the power of compassion and collective action in the face of tragedy.