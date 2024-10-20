Home
Monday, October 21, 2024
Lula Cancels Travel To Russia For BRICS Summit After Sustaining Injury At Home

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, 78, has canceled his planned attendance at the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia following a neck injury sustained at home. His office confirmed the decision on Sunday.

Medical Advice Against Long-Distance Travel

Lula was scheduled to represent Brazil at the summit in Kazan from Tuesday to Thursday, but medical professionals at Hospital Sirio Libanês in São Paulo have advised him to refrain from long-distance travel. Doctors Roberto Kalil and Ana Heleno Germoglio will oversee his recovery process, though he is cleared to continue with other activities.

Participation via Video Conference

Despite the injury, Brazil’s presidency has announced that Lula will still take part in the summit through video conference, allowing him to fulfill his commitments while working from Brasília this week. Details regarding the specifics of the accident and the nature of his injury remain undisclosed.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

