Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Colonel Killed As Israel Intensifies Attacks In Gaza, Warns Lebanese Residents To Evacuate

Late on Sunday, Israel announced plans to target financial operations linked to Lebanon's Hezbollah, urging residents to evacuate these areas immediately.

Colonel Killed As Israel Intensifies Attacks In Gaza, Warns Lebanese Residents To Evacuate

Late on Sunday, Israel announced plans to target financial operations linked to Lebanon’s Hezbollah, urging residents to evacuate these areas immediately. The Israeli military’s spokesperson stated, “Residents of Lebanon, the IDF (Israeli military) will begin attacking infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association – get away from it immediately.”

Recent Military Engagements

This warning followed Israel’s strike on Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters in Beirut. Concurrently, in Gaza, rescuers continued their efforts to find survivors after an Israeli assault on Saturday resulted in significant casualties, with reports indicating at least 87 individuals dead or missing in Beit Lahiya.

Casualties Reported

The Israeli military reported the death of a 41-year-old colonel and injuries to another officer due to an explosive device in northern Gaza. This incident highlights the ongoing risks faced by military personnel amid heightened conflict.

Investigation into Casualties

Israel stated it is investigating the recent attack that led to numerous fatalities in Gaza, which marks one of the highest death tolls from a single incident in recent months.

Strategic Military Objectives

The escalation of military operations against both Hamas and Hezbollah appears to be part of Israel’s strategy to secure its borders and prevent its adversaries from regrouping, particularly with upcoming U.S. elections. The government has reportedly dismissed several U.S. attempts to negotiate ceasefires in both regions.

Prime Minister’s Statement on Assassination Attempt

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed an assassination attempt was made against him by Hezbollah, citing a drone incident at his holiday home. In discussions with former U.S. President Donald Trump, he affirmed that Israel would make decisions based on its national interests.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: Trump Flips Fries At McDonald’s: A Drive-Thru Dive Into Pennsylvania Politics

Filed under

gaza Israel Lebanon
Advertisement

Also Read

A New Era Begins: Prabowo Promises A ‘Polite’ Democracy In Indonesia

A New Era Begins: Prabowo Promises A ‘Polite’ Democracy In Indonesia

Leclerc Wins US Grand Prix, Ferrari Secures One-Two Finish

Leclerc Wins US Grand Prix, Ferrari Secures One-Two Finish

Maduro’s Cabinet Shakeup: Alex Saab Returns After US Prisoner Swap

Maduro’s Cabinet Shakeup: Alex Saab Returns After US Prisoner Swap

Lula Cancels Travel To Russia For BRICS Summit After Sustaining Injury At Home

Lula Cancels Travel To Russia For BRICS Summit After Sustaining Injury At Home

“We Are In The Era Of Hybrid Warfare”: Experts Warn As Hoax Bomb Threats Surge In India | NewsX Exclusive

“We Are In The Era Of Hybrid Warfare”: Experts Warn As Hoax Bomb Threats Surge...

Entertainment

Baldwin Returns To SNL: ‘My Career Might Be Over’ After Trial Dismissal

Baldwin Returns To SNL: ‘My Career Might Be Over’ After Trial Dismissal

Jennifer Lawrence Flaunts Baby Bump During LA Outing, Expecting Second Child

Jennifer Lawrence Flaunts Baby Bump During LA Outing, Expecting Second Child

Kichcha Sudeep Breaks Down At Mother’s Funeral; Video Surfaces

Kichcha Sudeep Breaks Down At Mother’s Funeral; Video Surfaces

Salman Khan Opens Up On Bigg Boss 18: ‘I Shouldn’t Have Come Here’ Amid New Death Threats

Salman Khan Opens Up On Bigg Boss 18: ‘I Shouldn’t Have Come Here’ Amid New

POSCO Case Filed Against Ekta Kapoor: Here’s What Happened

POSCO Case Filed Against Ekta Kapoor: Here’s What Happened

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox