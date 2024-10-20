Late on Sunday, Israel announced plans to target financial operations linked to Lebanon's Hezbollah, urging residents to evacuate these areas immediately.

Late on Sunday, Israel announced plans to target financial operations linked to Lebanon’s Hezbollah, urging residents to evacuate these areas immediately. The Israeli military’s spokesperson stated, “Residents of Lebanon, the IDF (Israeli military) will begin attacking infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association – get away from it immediately.”

Recent Military Engagements

This warning followed Israel’s strike on Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters in Beirut. Concurrently, in Gaza, rescuers continued their efforts to find survivors after an Israeli assault on Saturday resulted in significant casualties, with reports indicating at least 87 individuals dead or missing in Beit Lahiya.

Casualties Reported

The Israeli military reported the death of a 41-year-old colonel and injuries to another officer due to an explosive device in northern Gaza. This incident highlights the ongoing risks faced by military personnel amid heightened conflict.

Investigation into Casualties

Israel stated it is investigating the recent attack that led to numerous fatalities in Gaza, which marks one of the highest death tolls from a single incident in recent months.

Strategic Military Objectives

The escalation of military operations against both Hamas and Hezbollah appears to be part of Israel’s strategy to secure its borders and prevent its adversaries from regrouping, particularly with upcoming U.S. elections. The government has reportedly dismissed several U.S. attempts to negotiate ceasefires in both regions.

Prime Minister’s Statement on Assassination Attempt

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed an assassination attempt was made against him by Hezbollah, citing a drone incident at his holiday home. In discussions with former U.S. President Donald Trump, he affirmed that Israel would make decisions based on its national interests.

