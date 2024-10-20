Trump Flips Fries At McDonald’s: A Drive-Thru Dive Into Pennsylvania Politics

In an unconventional campaign move, Donald Trump surprised patrons at a local McDonald's in Pennsylvania, stepping behind the counter to work the drive-thru and make fries.

In an unconventional campaign move, Donald Trump surprised patrons at a local McDonald’s in Pennsylvania, stepping behind the counter to work the drive-thru and make fries. This hands-on approach aims to connect with voters in a key swing state just weeks before the 2024 presidential election.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala” at McDonald’s 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RMeivIPPd0 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 20, 2024

Campaigning in a Swing State

Following his McDonald’s appearance, Trump is expected to attend a Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game and rally supporters in Lancaster. His visit underscores the importance of Pennsylvania as a battleground for both parties in the upcoming election.

Controversy Over Campaign Messages

Amidst his campaign activities, Trump faced scrutiny over a crude anecdote he shared about late golfer Arnold Palmer during a recent rally. Top Republican supporter Mike Johnson was questioned about whether such comments are the right way to close the campaign.

Kamala Harris Celebrates Milestone Birthday

Meanwhile, Democrat Kamala Harris is celebrating her 60th birthday today. She will appear in an interview with civil rights activist Al Sharpton, further emphasizing her commitment to social justice issues.

Early Voting Gains Momentum

With early voting now underway in 26 out of 50 states, the political climate is heating up as the election approaches in just over two weeks.

Polling Insights

Current polls show Harris with a slight national lead over Trump, though the race remains tight in critical battleground states, highlighting the competitive landscape as election day draws nearer.

