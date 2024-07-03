Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks: Where Can You Watch In NYC?

It’s that time of the year for the Americans, once again. Every year, huge populations of Americans descend upon New York City to witness the spectacular Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks display. This celebrated event is free of charge, ensuring that anyone can experience the dazzling night sky this Thursday. For the first time since 2013, the fireworks is gearing to be launched from barges positioned on the Hudson River between 14th and 34th Streets. Several public viewing areas with elevated platforms will be available across Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn, though they are subject to limited capacity. Here is the list for some of the prime locations for viewing the fireworks across New York City:

Manhattan:

1st Avenue and East 42nd Street: A prime location that offers a clear view of the fireworks.

1st Avenue and East 34th Street: Another excellent spot with unobstructed sightlines.

1st Avenue and East 20th Street: Ideal for people who want a more central viewing position.

Queens:

Gantry Plaza State Park: Offers a picturesque setting with the fireworks reflecting off the water.

Brooklyn:

Transmitter Park: Provides a relaxed atmosphere and great views.

Newton Barge Playground: A family-friendly location with ample space.

Marsha P. Johnson State Park: Known for its vibrant community and scenic views.

Macy’s Fireworks Entry Points

For those looking to get closer to the action, several entry points are set up for optimal viewing:

Christopher Street and Washington Street

West 11th Street and Washington Street

West 12th Street and Washington Street

West 29th Street and 11th Avenue

West 40th Street and 11th Avenue

Hudson Yards’ Edge Observation Deck:

The Edge Observation Deck that is situated at Hudson Yards is scheduled to host a free viewing party this Fourth of July. Guests can enjoy the fireworks from Public Square and Gardens, along with a live broadcast on a 30-foot Big Screen.

One World Observatory:

Located in the iconic One World Trade Centre, NYC’s tallest building, One World Observatory is offering a special ticketed event from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday. Tickets start at $70 and include a $15 voucher for the gift shop, café, and cash bars.

4th of July Cruises

For an unforgettable experience akin to front-row seats at a concert, consider the 4th of July cruises. Since the fireworks are being launched from the Hudson River, these cruises offer a spectacular vantage point. Event Cruises is offering four different cruises on Thursday, with prices ranging from $99 to $309. Two of these cruises provide over three hours of sailing and access to the best possible viewing spots for the fireworks display.

Additional Recommendations:

Plan Ahead: It is advisable for you to arrive early if you want to secure a good spot. Public viewing areas might get occupied quickly.

Check Local Listings: You must stay updated on any changes or additional viewing locations by checking local news as well as Macy’s official announcements.

Public Transport: You can also opt for public transport in order to avoid the hassle of finding a free parking space in a crowded location

