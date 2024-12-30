Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits Northern Philippines

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolted northern Luzon in the Philippines on Monday, with its epicenter near Bangui in Ilocos Norte province. While no major damage was anticipated, authorities cautioned residents about possible aftershocks.

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits Northern Philippines

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook the northern part of Luzon in the Philippines on Monday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

Details of the Tremor

The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), GFZ reported. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) confirmed that the tremor struck the town of Bangui in Ilocos Norte province, located in the northern region of the country.

Phivolcs stated that the earthquake was not expected to cause significant damage but warned of potential aftershocks. “While the quake’s depth was shallow, we are not anticipating any major destruction,” Phivolcs noted in a statement. “However, residents should remain vigilant as aftershocks are a possibility.”

Earthquake Activity in the Philippines

The Philippines is situated on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a seismically active region known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. This geographical location makes the country highly prone to tectonic activity.

Also Read: Bangladeshi Americans Appeal To Trump To Protect Religious Minorities Amid Rising Violence

Filed under

earthquake

Advertisement

Also Read

Was Netanyahu Treated for Prostate Cancer?

Was Netanyahu Treated for Prostate Cancer?

BCAS Introduces New Regulations For Air Travel, Only One Handbag Allowed

BCAS Introduces New Regulations For Air Travel, Only One Handbag Allowed

Will Yoon Suk Yeol Be Arrested in Martial Law Probe? South Korean Authorities Seek Warrant to Detain Suspended President

Will Yoon Suk Yeol Be Arrested in Martial Law Probe? South Korean Authorities Seek Warrant...

Punjab Bandh: 150 Trains Cancelled Including Vande Bharat

Punjab Bandh: 150 Trains Cancelled Including Vande Bharat

How Will Jimmy Carter’s Death Impact Trump’s Inauguration Day Plans?

How Will Jimmy Carter’s Death Impact Trump’s Inauguration Day Plans?

Entertainment

Mystery Solved! It Was A 21-Year-Old From Chile Who Stole Keanu Reeves’ $9,000 Rolex From His LA Home

Mystery Solved! It Was A 21-Year-Old From Chile Who Stole Keanu Reeves’ $9,000 Rolex From

What Breed Is Shah Rukh Khan’s New Pet? King Khan Spotted With An Adorable Small Pup While Hiding Face With A Hoodie

What Breed Is Shah Rukh Khan’s New Pet? King Khan Spotted With An Adorable Small

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Trailer: Voice Cast, Release Date, MCU Connection And Fan Reactions

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Trailer: Voice Cast, Release Date, MCU Connection And Fan Reactions

Why Pawan Kalyan Got Annoyed At His Loyal Fans Despite Them Cheering For Him Whole-Heartedly? Here’s The Real Reason

Why Pawan Kalyan Got Annoyed At His Loyal Fans Despite Them Cheering For Him Whole-Heartedly?

Who Is Sai Pallavi’s Sister? Actress’ Unseen Stunning Pics From Her Sister’s Wedding Look Nothing Less Than AI

Who Is Sai Pallavi’s Sister? Actress’ Unseen Stunning Pics From Her Sister’s Wedding Look Nothing

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox