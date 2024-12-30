Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits Northern Philippines

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolted northern Luzon in the Philippines on Monday, with its epicenter near Bangui in Ilocos Norte province. While no major damage was anticipated, authorities cautioned residents about possible aftershocks.

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook the northern part of Luzon in the Philippines on Monday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

Details of the Tremor

The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), GFZ reported. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) confirmed that the tremor struck the town of Bangui in Ilocos Norte province, located in the northern region of the country.

Phivolcs stated that the earthquake was not expected to cause significant damage but warned of potential aftershocks. “While the quake’s depth was shallow, we are not anticipating any major destruction,” Phivolcs noted in a statement. “However, residents should remain vigilant as aftershocks are a possibility.”

Earthquake Activity in the Philippines

The Philippines is situated on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a seismically active region known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. This geographical location makes the country highly prone to tectonic activity.

Also Read: Bangladeshi Americans Appeal To Trump To Protect Religious Minorities Amid Rising Violence