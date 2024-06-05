Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu Congratulates PM Modi For Securing Victory: Elections 2024

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the BJP-led NDA for securing victory in the 2024 general elections, marking their third consecutive term in office. Expressing his optimism for bilateral collaboration, the Maldivian president affirmed his commitment to working closely with PM Modi to advance mutual interests and promote prosperity in both nations.

President Muizzu conveyed his felicitations through a post on social media platform X, where he underscored the significance of the BJP’s triumph and the NDA’s continued leadership in India’s political landscape. He emphasized the importance of fostering shared prosperity and stability between the two countries through collaborative efforts.

Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi, and the BJP and BJP-led NDA, on the success in the 2024 Indian General Election, for the third consecutive term. I look forward to working together to advance our shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for… — Dr Mohamed Muizzu (@MMuizzu) June 4, 2024

Earlier in the day, leaders from various countries also extended their warm wishes to PM Modi and the BJP-led NDA government on their historic third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha polls. Notable figures such as Nepal PM Pranchanda, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth joined in congratulating PM Narendra Modi on this remarkable achievement.

The Lok Sabha election results for 2024 concluded with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing 240 seats, falling short of earlier projections but still surpassing the opposition Congress, which secured 99 seats. This marks a significant moment as it is the first time since 2014 that the BJP did not secure a majority on its own, showcasing a shift in the political landscape.

In his address following the announcement of results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and reiterated the BJP-led NDA’s commitment to governance guided by the principles of ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas’ (Collective Effort, Inclusive Growth). He hailed the victory as a testament to the unwavering faith of the Indian populace in the country’s democratic ideals and institutions.

PM Modi highlighted the historic nature of the BJP-led NDA securing a third successive term, a feat not achieved since 1962. Despite concerted efforts by opposition parties, PM Modi noted that their combined strength fell short of the BJP’s, underscoring the mandate received by the ruling coalition.

