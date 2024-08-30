Māori King Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau VII Dies at 69

Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII, the Māori king of New Zealand, has passed away peacefully at the age of 69. He died surrounded by his wife and three children, as confirmed by the Kiingitanga movement on social media Friday morning local time (Thursday evening GMT).

Spokesman Rahui Papa reported that the king had been in hospital recovering from heart surgery, just days after celebrating the 18th anniversary of his coronation. The statement from the Kiingitanga expressed profound sadness at his passing: “The death of Kiingi Tuheitia is a moment of great sadness for followers of Te Kiingitanga, Maaoridom, and the entire nation.”

Born Tūheitia Paki in 1955, Kiingi Tuheitia was crowned in 2006 following the death of his mother, Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu. Like his mother, King Tuheitia was a unifying figure for the Māori people. He recently called for unity among Māori in the face of policies targeting their communities: “Let’s keep pushing forward while we are currently facing a storm, there’s no need to worry. In this storm, we are strong. Together. The wind in our sails is kotahitanga [unity], and with that, we will reach our destination.”

The selection of his successor will be made by leaders within the Kiingitanga and may not be announced until the end of the funeral rites. New Zealand media reported that King Tuheitia will lie in state at Turangawaewae Marae for five days before being taken to Taupiri Mountain for his final resting place.

The Māori king position was established in 1858 to unify Māori in the face of British colonization and preserve their culture. New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon praised King Tuheitia’s commitment to his people and his efforts to uphold the values and traditions of the Kiingitanga.

Former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern acknowledged his advocacy for Māori and his work towards fairness and justice, stating: “You have been an advocate for Māori, for fairness, justice, and prosperity. You wanted children, young people, and those who have been left behind to have opportunities and hope.”

King Tuheitia attended King Charles III’s coronation in May 2023 and had previously met the British monarch and Queen Camilla during their visits to New Zealand. King Charles expressed deep sorrow over the king’s passing, noting that he had “the greatest pleasure” of knowing him for decades. In his tribute, King Charles included a Māori phrase: “Kua hinga te tōtara i Te Waonui a Tāne,” referring to the falling of a mighty Totora tree, symbolizing strength.

In 2014, King Tuheitia declined a meeting with Prince William and Princess Kate, citing the short duration allocated for the visit as insufficient for the cultural customs required.

As the nation mourns the loss of its revered leader, the Kiingitanga and the people of New Zealand prepare to honour King Tuheitia’s legacy and contributions.