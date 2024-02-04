Mark Zuckerberg surpasses Bill Gates in wealth, is now richer by $28 billion

Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Meta, is currently the richest person he has ever been. Thanks to a 22% increase in the price of Meta stock, he even overtook Bill Gates to become the fourth richest person in the world, making him richer by $28 billion. Currently, he has a $165 billion net worth, compared to Gates’ $124 billion. According to Forbes, there are only three individuals wealthier than Mark Zuckerberg: Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Bernard Arnault.

Furthermore, because he owns about 350 million Class A and B shares, which are both eligible for the dividend, the CEO of Meta will also receive roughly $174 million in cash when the company pays out its first-ever dividend in March. According to CNBC, Zuckerberg will end up with more than $690 million annually if Meta keeps paying out its 50 cent quarterly dividend.

Taking up arms against AppleLast week, Mark Zuckerberg also made headlines when he added his voice to the growing chorus of disapproval directed at Apple’s proposed App Store policies in order to comply with the upcoming Digital Markets Act (DMA) of the European Union (EU). Zuckerberg stated that he would be surprised if any developer chose to adopt the rules because the iPhone maker has made them “so onerous” and at “odds with the intent of what the EU regulation was” during the company’s earnings conference call on February 1.