Melania Trump Reportedly Seeks Separate Living Arrangements At White House

Melania Trump reportedly “can’t stand” her husband, President-elect Donald Trump, and has expressed a desire for a “separate bedroom” in the White House, according to media reports. An insider revealed that Melania’s preference for her own space isn’t new. “It was no secret that Donald stayed in the White House master suite, while she occupied a two-room suite on the third floor during their first go-round there. They will now basically go back along those very same lines – if not in the very same rooms,” the source stated.

However, a Trump spokesperson dismissed these claims as unfounded.

Part-Time Residency at the White House

The former supermodel, originally from Slovenia and an American citizen since 2006, is reportedly planning to split her time between New York City and Palm Beach, Florida, during Trump’s second term.

Melania’s decision to base herself primarily in Florida is reportedly influenced by her close circle of friends in the state, as well as her role as a “hands-on” mother to their son Barron, who is currently studying at New York University.

Official Duties as First Lady

While she may not reside full-time at the White House, Melania is expected to participate in official engagements requiring her presence. The Trumps are set to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on January 22, just two days after Donald Trump’s swearing-in on January 20.

